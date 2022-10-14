ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY



NBC Sports

Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details

The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rain Lets Yankees Return to Original Pitching Plan, Guardians Stick with Civale

The Yankees always wanted to start Nestor Cortes in Game 5. Rain changed that plan – and then made it possible again. Entering the American League Division Series, New York wanted to go with Gerrit Cole in Game 1, Cortes in Game 2, and Luis Severino in Game 3 before returning to Cole and Cortes if needed. But Game 2 was postponed a day due to weather.
NBC Sports

Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
FOX Sports

AL Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 5

After a lengthy rain delay Monday night, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are playing Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees, and Aaron Civale is on the bump for the Guardians. The winner advances to play the Houston Astros...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Yankees look to finish off Guardians and hunt the real enemy | Klapisch

NEW YORK – Let’s start with a universal truth that binds the Yankees universe: success is measured against the Astros and only the Astros. Just them. Winning 99 games (and the East) kept the Bombers out of the Wild Card Series (see: black mark, Mets), but it was only a small step. And taking down the Guardians in the Division Series, while worthy of a toast, won’t save anyone’s job in the Bronx.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/18/22

MLB.com: Last night’s rainout was poorly managed by Major League Baseball, but it did allow the Yankees to make a good change. With the season on the line, Aaron Boone will be handing Nestor Cortes the ball for this afternoon over Jameson Taillon. The lefty has gone from being cut by three different organizations to starting the biggest game of the season for the New York Yankees. Wow. It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Cortes, but this team will really need him to step up to the occasion, as he’s done all season long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Tomase: In Bogaerts contract talks, the Boras factor can't be ignored

The storm surrounding Xander Bogaerts subsided ever so slightly as an otherwise disappointing Red Sox season wound to a close. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took the uncommon step of informing Bogaerts he wouldn't be traded at the deadline. CEO Sam Kennedy repeatedly declared him a primary offseason priority. Manager Alex Cora said he expected Bogaerts would be his shortstop for a long time.
BOSTON, MA

