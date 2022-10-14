Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Yardbarker
Rain Lets Yankees Return to Original Pitching Plan, Guardians Stick with Civale
The Yankees always wanted to start Nestor Cortes in Game 5. Rain changed that plan – and then made it possible again. Entering the American League Division Series, New York wanted to go with Gerrit Cole in Game 1, Cortes in Game 2, and Luis Severino in Game 3 before returning to Cole and Cortes if needed. But Game 2 was postponed a day due to weather.
NBC Sports
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
FOX Sports
AL Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 5
After a lengthy rain delay Monday night, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are playing Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees, and Aaron Civale is on the bump for the Guardians. The winner advances to play the Houston Astros...
newsnet5
Guardians vs. Yankees winner-take-all Game 5 postponed due to weather
NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York to face the Yankees in the winner-take-all game five of the American League Division Series. Game 5 has been postponed due to the weather. The game will air on TBS Tuesday at 4:07 P.M.. You can listen to...
Yankees look to finish off Guardians and hunt the real enemy | Klapisch
NEW YORK – Let’s start with a universal truth that binds the Yankees universe: success is measured against the Astros and only the Astros. Just them. Winning 99 games (and the East) kept the Bombers out of the Wild Card Series (see: black mark, Mets), but it was only a small step. And taking down the Guardians in the Division Series, while worthy of a toast, won’t save anyone’s job in the Bronx.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/18/22
MLB.com: Last night’s rainout was poorly managed by Major League Baseball, but it did allow the Yankees to make a good change. With the season on the line, Aaron Boone will be handing Nestor Cortes the ball for this afternoon over Jameson Taillon. The lefty has gone from being cut by three different organizations to starting the biggest game of the season for the New York Yankees. Wow. It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Cortes, but this team will really need him to step up to the occasion, as he’s done all season long.
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees vs. Guardians postponed: Rain forces deciding Game 5 of 2022 ALDS series to be played Tuesday
The tightest divisional series of the postseason was supposed to conclude Monday night. But Mother Nature had other ideas. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians were ready to go for a pivotal Game 5 before an extended rain delay, called even before the first pitch, eventually led to postponing the game until Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Tomase: In Bogaerts contract talks, the Boras factor can't be ignored
The storm surrounding Xander Bogaerts subsided ever so slightly as an otherwise disappointing Red Sox season wound to a close. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took the uncommon step of informing Bogaerts he wouldn't be traded at the deadline. CEO Sam Kennedy repeatedly declared him a primary offseason priority. Manager Alex Cora said he expected Bogaerts would be his shortstop for a long time.
