Hotel Shooting Shakes Up Mystery of Fake Heiress Who Duped Trump
An abandoned charity for schoolchildren in the Dominican Republic. A mothballed housing development in small-town Quebec. A litany of companies that seem to exist in name only. An elaborate infiltration of Mar-a-Lago. A long list of lawsuits, counter-lawsuits, restraining orders, and criminal charges.And now, a mysterious shooting linked to one of the most infamous figures in Montreal’s organized crime world.At the middle of it all is Valeriy Tarasenko, who first gained notoriety over his links to Inna Yashchyshyn, the fake heiress who waltzed into Donald Trump’s Florida estate last year and posed in a photo with the former U.S. president...
Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber arrives back in Tehran to hero’s welcome after competing without a hijab
An Iranian rock climber who competed in an international tournament without her hijab has arrived back home in Tehran to a jubilant welcome.A large crowd greeted Elnaz Rekabiat at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, chanting her name and calling the 33-year-old a hero for her actions.Videos on social media show hundreds of supporters outside the terminal clapping and chanting “Elnaz is a heroine” as she arrived.Ms Rekabi was welcomed by her family amid an outpouring support from the public as many people handed her bouquets of flowers.Earlier this week, she had competed in the Asian Championship in South Korea...
WTOP
US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts
MIAMI (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions. The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies...
WTOP
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.
N. Korea fires artillery in ‘serious warning’ as S. Korea, U.S. conduct defense drills
North Korea fired hundreds of artillery shells near the border with South Korea on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday in what it called a "serious warning" as Seoul held annual defense exercises.
Reports of teenager dying in Covid quarantine cause outcry in China
Reports that a 16-year-old girl has died in a Covid quarantine centre after pleas from her family for medical help were ignored have caused anger in China, where ongoing tight pandemic controls have started to take their toll on a weary population. Videos of the girl have spread across Chinese...
Poland buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up weapons imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
