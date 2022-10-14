Read full article on original website
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
3 Braves players most to blame for season-ending NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves quest to repeat as World Series champions came to a screeching halt in the NLDS, as they ended up being upset by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves seemed to be in a great spot entering the playoffs after they edged out the New York Mets for the division crown in the National League East, but they fell behind in their series early against the Phillies and were never really able to recover.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Padres NLCS game times and broadcast details
The Phillies' NLCS matchup against the Padres is set and game times were revealed Sunday for the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1. Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on Fox. Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday,...
Braves front office praises Dansby Swanson, but return to Atlanta is no guarantee
The Atlanta Braves front office faces a looming decision on shortstop Dansby Swanson. While they want him back, it’s no guarantee. Atlanta’s backup plan for Swanson isn’t necessarily a proven one, as prospect Vaughn Grissom is likely to step into his shoes were the former No. 1-overall pick to leave in free agency. Either that, or the Braves would replace Swanson with another high-priced shortstop.
Who has the NLCS edge? ESPN's preview, predictions for Padres-Phillies
NLCS 2022! ESPN takes a close look at the Phillies and Padres, then the MLB experts make their picks.
Should Braves be in on Jacob Degrom, out on Dansby Swanson?
The Braves were eliminated from the playoffs and now the offseason questions begin for the team as Dansby Swanson will be a free agent. Dukes & Bell talked about what he could cost the team and should they go after a star free agent pitcher instead?
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Season over, onto the offseason
Well, the Braves have been eliminated from the postseason, ending their quest to repeat as champions. With that being said, 101 wins and an NL East title is still a good season and the Braves appear to be built to be good for a long time. As the head into the offseason, there aren’t many questions about the team, with so many players locked in long term, but what to do at shortstop, potentially trading Ozuna, and the deGrom rumors will headline the offseason for Atlanta, with perhaps an outfielder and a few bullpen arms to be added as well. As always, we will be here with coverage of it all.
First look: Padres vs. Phillies in NL Championship Series
The Padres and the Phillies were the last teams in the NL to clinch postseason spots and will now meet in NLCS after upsetting top two seeds
New to the Padres? Here are 11 things to know about the 2022 NLCS team
Headed to a Padres watch party? New to San Diego? Are you a Braves fan who wants to root against the Phillies? Here's a guide to the San Diego Padres for beginners.
NBC Sports
Phillies set NLCS roster, reliever David Robertson is active
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies have set their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series. Reliever David Robertson is on the roster. Robertson got the win in the Phillies' victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series on October 7. The next day, he strained his right calf muscle jumping in celebration of Bryce Harper's home run in the second inning of Game 2. The Phillies won that game, 2-0, to advance to the NL Division Series, where they beat the Atlanta Braves, three games to one.
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
Joel Embiid Supports Phillies' Playoff Victory vs. Braves
Sixers center Joel Embiid attended Phillies vs. Braves Game 4
NBC Sports
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc
Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Sports
Tomase: In Bogaerts contract talks, the Boras factor can't be ignored
The storm surrounding Xander Bogaerts subsided ever so slightly as an otherwise disappointing Red Sox season wound to a close. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took the uncommon step of informing Bogaerts he wouldn't be traded at the deadline. CEO Sam Kennedy repeatedly declared him a primary offseason priority. Manager Alex Cora said he expected Bogaerts would be his shortstop for a long time.
NBC Sports
Mookie Betts' struggles highlight a trend for ex-Red Sox in playoffs
Any Boston fans rooting for recent Red Sox alumni during the 2022 MLB postseason have been sorely disappointed to date. Former Red Sox superstar and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts saw his season end in abrupt fashion Saturday, as the San Diego Padres dispatched Betts' 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series with a Game 4 victory.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Why Red Sox shouldn't let Jose Abreu get away in free agency
For a man who never wore the uniform, Jose Abreu is actually a pivotal figure in recent Red Sox history. During the winter of 2013, fresh off a shocking World Series victory, the Red Sox nearly landed the slugger. He instead signed a $68 million contract with the White Sox before winning the Rookie of the Year Award.
NBC Sports
Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set
The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears. Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury: Offensive struggles are “new to me”
The Cardinals fell to 2-4 with Sunday’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks and their offensive shortcomings are a big reason why they have a losing record. Sunday’s game featured no offensive touchdowns as the Cardinals failed to convert three fourth downs in field goal range during the game. There were also a pair of turnovers in the second half and a general inability to make plays on a day when the defense gave Arizona a chance to win.
