INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO