Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
WISH-TV
Construction begins on $7M makeover of Krannert Park Family Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction has started on the multimillion-dollar makeover of Krannert Park Family Center. City leaders ceremonially broke ground Monday morning on the $7 million project at the park, 605 S. High School Road. The park is on the city’s west side and adjacent to I-465 between the interchanges for U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/Washington Street.
WISH-TV
La Plaza Spanish pilot skilled trade course helping to provide construction certification
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pilot trade course focused on Spanish skills is proving to be successful. La Plaza is graduating 16 people with valuable certifications. Representatives say this work will be instrumental in breaking pay barriers and diversifying a growing industry. The first cohort welcomed 21, with half of...
WISH-TV
Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County focuses on diverse work culture
Angela Scott Jones, VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Health & Hospital Corp of Marion County, joined us for today’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment. Her job has four key pillars: Talent and Culture, Patient Care and Services, Procurement and Vendors, and Developing Key Partnerships.
WISH-TV
Black on Black Crime, Part 4 – the consequences of crime and violence in the black community
Rev. Harrison talks to John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, continuing his conversations about black-on-black crime in America based on the special edition of Ebony magazine from 1979. The conversation focuses on the consequences of crime and violence in the black community.
WISH-TV
80-year-old woman dies after fall during Purdue football game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium. The woman, identified as Donna Steenbarger, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.
WISH-TV
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
WISH-TV
Nonprofit seeks donations to open cat café in Hamilton County
There’s a “purrrfect” idea that you can help turn into a reality!. Jenni Beesley, co-founder of the Namaste Cat Café, Ivan Frink, co-founder of Namaste Cat Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their current idea, the mission behind it and the upcoming fundraiser to help make it happen.
WISH-TV
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
WISH-TV
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was shot on 34th Street, police said. News 8 has a crew...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood. Jaxon Martin was last seen in Greenwood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Martin was described...
WISH-TV
Rising energy costs add pressure on organizations: ‘the trendline has been on the increase’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the temperature drops, the cost to heat your home goes up. With soaring energy prices, that cost is expected to be even higher this year. That could mean more people seeking help and more pressure on organizations who provide relief. “The trendline has been on...
WISH-TV
IMPD looking for suspect who shot woman on Indy’s far northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were looking for the person who shot a woman Sunday night on the city’s far northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 11 p.m. in the 11000 block of Waterfield Place. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and North German Church Road.
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
WISH-TV
Dismissal of FedEx mass shooting lawsuit disappoints Sikh community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A representative of the Indianapolis Sikh community expressed disappointment Tuesday, a day after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the families of five of the the eight people who died in last year’s shooting at the FedEx Ground facility. At least four...
Comments / 1