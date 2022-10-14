Read full article on original website
Colts fans excited about win over Jaguars, looking ahead to Titans game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were thrilled to finally come away with a win against Jacksonville so much they were lining up after the game to tell News 8 about the game. Scott Munro said, “Very tight game. I felt like the Colts pushed through and they got a very good win here tonight. They needed that. It feels unbelievable. It was a good win. They pushed through this and I’m probably going to have to change my underwear tonight.”
Former coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil at Colts game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chuck Pagano, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, was the guest of honor at Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He could barely move through the stadium, whether on the field or in the concourse, without being stopped for autographs and photographs. Pagano coached...
All Indiana Bets: October 16, 2022 (NFL Week 6)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for NFL Sunday!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the biggest games of the week, and that includes the week 2 rematch between the Colts and the Jags. Plus, Hammer brings more prop bets to the show!
Colts Parris Campbell capitalizes on a healthy season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Receiver Parris Campbell made a significant impact in the Indianapolis Colts win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. “It’s been a long road, but I’m grateful for everything that I went through, and I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Campbell said. Campbell...
Rashid Shaheed's Saints career kicked off with highlight TD, 'a moment I'll never forget'
The Saints drew up a play for Rashid Shaheed and practiced it all week, and it quite literally couldn’t have worked better on a day the rookie return ace will never forget. See more on WWL and Audacy.
