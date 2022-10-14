ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Saturday pop-up craft event will aid Puerto Rico's hurricane relief

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — It’s been almost a month since Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, but parts of the island have yet to regain electricity.

“Not only power, but roads are out too,” said Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera, who along with her husband just returned from Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Flooding of major roads requires long detours, meaning that many people must travel an hour and a half for basic necessities, like gas for their generator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxW0R_0iZIRH1m00

“That’s like if I had to travel to Leicester for the nearest gas station,” said Rivera.

Worcester residents will be able to pitch-in and help – and maybe do some early holiday shopping as well – at Pop-Up for Puerto Rico .

Craft for a Cause, a nonprofit started by Rivera, will be holding its grand reopening at 108 Beacon St., Worcester, along with other local vendors to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

The $40 fee paid by the vendors will also go toward hurricane relief, along with some vendor proceeds and everything earned by Craft for a Cause. Clothing, jewelry and other handmade crafts and tools will be on sale, along with food by Clementa Comfort Food and Gracious Catering.

In total there will be 12 vendors.

“It’s really the gift that keeps on giving,” said Rivera, “as that money goes to support projects where they’re needed the most.”

Pop-up for Puerto Rico is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 108 Beacon St.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

