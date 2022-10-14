Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
BARBARA LEA JACOBI
Barbara Lea Jacobi, 98, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family graveside services will be held with inurnment in Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
MARY ALICE FLORES
Mary Alice (Sheffield) Flores, 90, of Sedalia, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home. She was born July 26, 1932 in Jefferson City, MO a daughter of the late Dr. Russell Harrison and Stella Leona Strobel Sheffield. Mary Alice was a 1950 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School....
kmmo.com
ELNORA JEAN DARBY
Elnora Jean Darby, age 85, of Waverly Missouri passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Life Care Center of Carrollton, with family by her side. Jean Darby was born on June 18, 1937, in Carrollton Missouri, the daughter of Eugene and Gladys (Hawkins) Calvert. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1955. Following high school, she worked at the American Hereford Journal in downtown Kansas City. In January of 1960, she married David Nelson Darby. They lived most of their married life in Sugartree, Missouri.
kmmo.com
BEVERLY “JEAN” STEDING
Beverly “Jean” Steding, 85, of rural Nelson, MO, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville with William W. Harlow officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Community Cancer Center and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
DONALD LEO ESPENSCHIED
Donald Leo Espenschied, age 88, of Glasgow, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Glasgow Gardens. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.
kmmo.com
JEFFREY LEE BOGGS
GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOR 66-YEAR-OLD JEFFREY LEE BOGGS, OF GLASGOW, WHO DIED SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, WILL BE HELD 1 P.M. SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT WASHINGTON CEMETERY IN GLASGOW. THERE WILL BE NO VISITATION. FRIEMONTH-FREESE FUNERAL SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5 has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 17-23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES THREAT TO MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a threat to Marshall High School on the evening of October 16. According to Sheriff Cindi Mullins the threat came from a student on social media stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”. Authorities did an assessment of the situation and found no...
kmmo.com
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE MUSIC ARTS PROGRAM PRESENTING FALL CONCERTS
The State Fair Community College Music Arts program is scheduled to present its fall instrumental and vocal concerts on separate nights this week. The Concert Band will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 and the Chamber and Jazz Choirs will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20. Both events will take place in Stauffacher Theatre on the Sedalia campus.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL UTILITIES TO CONDUCT FREE CHLORINE CONVERSION AND FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING
Marshall Municipal Utilities (MMU) is scheduled to conduct a free chlorine conversion on Tuesday, October 18 that will coincide with the annual fire hydrant flushing. A “free chlorine conversion” occurs when a water system switches its disinfectant process from combined chlorine to free chlorine. This is a routine practice that assists with maintaining a healthy water distribution system for MMU and water districts in the area that purchase water from MMU.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES TRASH SERVICE AT COUNCIL MEETING
The Marshall City Council discussed trash service at its meeting on Monday, October 17. The council room was standing room only with citizens attending the meeting. Several citizens brought up the desire to keep the trash service in Marshall as opposed to contracting out to RTS Trash Service of Slater.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT DUE IN COURT
A Slater man who was charged with a felony for assault has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
Comments / 0