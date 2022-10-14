ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, KY

linknky.com

Homecoming football win highlights sports week at Thomas More

For the first time in his young coaching career, first-year TMU coach Chris Norwell has his career mark on the right side of the ledger as the now 4-3 Saints defeated Cumberland University (Tenn.) 24-16 Saturday afternoon. The win also has TMU 3-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Coming off his...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Saturday NKY sports round-up: Highlands, Brossart claim girls soccer regional crowns

A year ago, the Highlands Bluebirds and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls soccer teams watched as rivals celebrated region championships. On Saturday, the roles were reversed with Highlands (15-6-3) and Bishop Brossart (13-8-4) winning the 9th and 10th Region girls soccer titles. It marked the fourth region title in five years for the Bluebirds and the second in three years for the Mustangs.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Beechwood girls cross country

Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 3 – 9 is the Beechwood High School Tigers girls cross country team. In our weekly poll, the Tigers grabbed nearly 80% of the vote. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.
LUDLOW, KY
linknky.com

How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/10 – 10/16

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
linknky.com

Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café

Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
COVINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts

LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Annual fundraiser helps give local kids shoes

Free Feet Footwear is holding their annual fundraiser at St. Timothy Parish in Union next month. On Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., participants can enjoy music, food, a silent auction and a raffle. Each ticket costs $25 and all proceeds directly support local children in need of tennis shoes.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Community holds vigil for 8-year-old hit, killed by car in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — Friends and family of a young boy who died after being struck by a car in Bond Hill came together for a remembrance Friday. The child, 8-year-old Deontez Hardy, was hospitalized last weekend after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossing LaidLaw Avenue. He later died from his injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
CINCINNATI, OH

