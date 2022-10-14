Read full article on original website
Homecoming football win highlights sports week at Thomas More
For the first time in his young coaching career, first-year TMU coach Chris Norwell has his career mark on the right side of the ledger as the now 4-3 Saints defeated Cumberland University (Tenn.) 24-16 Saturday afternoon. The win also has TMU 3-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Coming off his...
Saturday NKY sports round-up: Highlands, Brossart claim girls soccer regional crowns
A year ago, the Highlands Bluebirds and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls soccer teams watched as rivals celebrated region championships. On Saturday, the roles were reversed with Highlands (15-6-3) and Bishop Brossart (13-8-4) winning the 9th and 10th Region girls soccer titles. It marked the fourth region title in five years for the Bluebirds and the second in three years for the Mustangs.
Boys soccer: Ryle keeps it going with postseason championship on CovCath’s turf
Diego Hoenderkamp had no big expectations of how this day was going to go – or that it would happen at all. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be here,” he said of his fourth-ranked Ryle Raider soccer team (16-4-2 coming into this game) as it reached the Ninth Region championship Saturday at Covington Catholic.
The LINK nky Team of the Week, Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Beechwood girls cross country
Our LINK nky Team of the Week for Oct. 3 – 9 is the Beechwood High School Tigers girls cross country team. In our weekly poll, the Tigers grabbed nearly 80% of the vote. Ludlow was nominated after putting up more wins this season than the previous two seasons combined. They won nine games this year compared to a total of five in 2020 and 2021 combined.
NKU sports round-up: Volleyball wins two more Horizon League games
The Norse volleyball team (9-11 overall, 7-2 Horizon League) is in a tie for second place in the Horizon League standings with Green Bay, after scoring two home wins over the weekend. Wright State leads the way at 9-0 halfway through the league portion of the schedule. The Norse knocked...
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/10 – 10/16
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café
Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts
LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
Annual fundraiser helps give local kids shoes
Free Feet Footwear is holding their annual fundraiser at St. Timothy Parish in Union next month. On Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., participants can enjoy music, food, a silent auction and a raffle. Each ticket costs $25 and all proceeds directly support local children in need of tennis shoes.
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ava Markus, a cheerleader at Campbell County High School, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Community holds vigil for 8-year-old hit, killed by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Friends and family of a young boy who died after being struck by a car in Bond Hill came together for a remembrance Friday. The child, 8-year-old Deontez Hardy, was hospitalized last weekend after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossing LaidLaw Avenue. He later died from his injuries.
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati. It was reported on East 7th and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, down the street from Madonna’s Bar Grill, according to Lieutenant Tim Lanter, the night chief, and Lieutenant Stephenie Fassnacht, commander of CPD’s Homicide Unit.
