'Love Is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen's Mom Has Died & He Feels 'Broken Inside'

By Asymina Kantorowicz
 4 days ago
Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen is mourning the loss of his mother, Karen, who also appeared in a few episodes of the Netflix show.

The reality TV star shared the news on his Instagram page on Thursday, writing: "I lost my best friend today."

In the emotional post, he adds that the two of them have been inseparable for the last year.

"Coffee every morning to Schitt's Creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily," the post reads.

Viewers may remember Jansen's mom from the show as she appeared in a few episodes of the second season.

Fellow Love is Blind cast members are sharing their condolences with Jansen in the comments section.

Shaina Hurley, who connected with Jansen in the pods during the second season, was one of several to jump in.

"We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne 🙏🏼 we’re here for you 😔," she wrote.

"We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin. She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly ❤️," LIB co-star Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee said.

Danielle Ruhl took to the Instagram tribute writing, "Thinking of you and sending love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Nick Thompson, who recently announced his separation from Ruhl, also shared his condolences. "I'm here if you need anything. So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love," he said.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey also jumped in to offer their support.

"Sending you Love. I’m so sorry," Vanessa Lachey said.

Jansen has reacted to all the comments in the same post writing, "You are all incredible. She used to brag about getting 100 comments on Facebook she will be beside herself."

Jansen wrote a post about his mom on his birthday back in May.

"Every year this woman steals my birthday thunder with this thing called 'Mother’s Day.' I wouldn’t trade it for anything she deserves to be celebrated everyday. Happy birthday to me #33," he said.

During the second season, Jansen revealed he lost his father two months before he started filming the show.

Jansen is known for his time on Love Is Blind season 2, during which he got engaged to Natalie Mina Lee. However, the pair did not end up getting married after Lee said no at the altar.

The Netflix show is coming back with a fresh cast for a third season on October 19.

