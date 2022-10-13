If you're in the fortunate position of having enough cash to buy a hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911, there are several routes you can follow. Singer is undoubtedly the most famous of the 911 specialists, but we recently toured the Gunther Werks studio in California, and its products are arguably just as impressive. Before you click on the link, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby. (Get your mind out of the gutter, man. The 400R is pretty enough to drive a man to tears.)

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO