Read full article on original website
Related
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
Theon Design's 964 Porsche 911 Is A Carbon-Fiber Restomod With A 400-HP 4.0-Liter Flat-6 Engine
If you're in the fortunate position of having enough cash to buy a hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911, there are several routes you can follow. Singer is undoubtedly the most famous of the 911 specialists, but we recently toured the Gunther Werks studio in California, and its products are arguably just as impressive. Before you click on the link, make sure you have a box of tissues nearby. (Get your mind out of the gutter, man. The 400R is pretty enough to drive a man to tears.)
Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Six-Foot Wing And RS Style
German tuner DMC has released a new carbon fiber aero kit for the new Porsche 911 GT3. Not that the new GT3 needs any additional kudos. The RS version just claimed the N/A production car record around the Nurburgring. Despite that, DMC hopes the new aero bits will make the GT3 look more aggressive and go much faster. A tough ask, considering what one can already achieve using Porsche's own customization program.
CARS・
Road & Track
Watch This Air-Cooled 911 S Thrash The Nürburgring
With prices of air-cooled cars skyrocketing in recent years, the dream of a vintage Porsche 911 has started to become less and less attainable. Thankfully, a large portion of Porsche owners aren’t afraid to use these valuable machines for their intended purpose: dicing up the track. Thanks to YouTuber M Gott, we now have a chance to watch a 1969 Porsche 911 S take on the Nürburgring.
CARS・
Comments / 0