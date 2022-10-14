ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app.

One, in particular, uses his TikTok platform, @uber.and.a.dream, to share stories of the people he encounters and how he handles certain situations.

On October 10, he shared a video that received 121.5K views about the different types of passengers he typically sees over the weekend and viewers are trying to guess which ones they are!

Types of party passengers I take home over the weekend #partygoers #nightclub #barscene

Walk of Shame's

​Ah, yes. These people are probably getting picked up after continuing their night when the bar closed down.

"We don't offer any judgment here. This is a judgment-free zone. See, I want to live vicariously through you. So, I'm all ears," he said.

This is his 4 a.m.+ crew.

People filled his comments laughing about which one they identified with the most. Many who saw the clip wrote that they've practically been each "type" of rider.

Bartenders chimed in and said they absolutely can confirm the accuracy of his statements.

Some creators loved the video so much that they responded that they want to take a trip to D.C. just so they can ride with him.

If it's any consolation, he's probably receiving 5 stars in the near future.

