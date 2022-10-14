Read full article on original website
Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan told Republican JD Vance to 'move back to San Francisco' if he wanted to 'run against Nancy Pelosi': 'You're running against me'
Vance has sought to paint Ryan as a liberal candidate, while the Democratic lawmaker has tried to highlight his independence from the national party.
OnPolitics: A potential red wave of Latino voters in South Texas
GOP candidates hope to flip three districts in the Rio Grande Valley. Here's what's driving the shift for voters.
Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control
President Biden told supporters that if Republicans take control of Congress, they will try to pass a national ban on abortion. The post Biden vows codifying Roe v. Wade will top his agenda if Democrats expand control appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Saudis sentence U.S. citizen to 16 years over tweets
The family of an American citizen says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets he sent while in the U.S.
