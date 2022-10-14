Read full article on original website
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News
It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
Erin Andrews enjoyed her Sunday in Green Bay. Well except for the rain, of course. Andrews, the longtime NFL sideline reporter, had to make a notable wardrobe change while roaming the sideline at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Once the rain started coming down during the Jets vs. Packers ...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo
Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
'I'd be a fool not to': Deion Sanders says he would entertain Power 5 coaching offers on '60 Minutes'
In three seasons as the Jackson State head coach, Deion Sanders has infused energy into the program and has posted a 21-5 record with the Tigers.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
