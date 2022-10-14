ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo

Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush

At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy