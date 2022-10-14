Read full article on original website
UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
Russia's men in Kherson tell civilians to flee, pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible.
14 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia
CNN — At least 14 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian officials and state media. The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported...
Officials: Pakistani forces kill 4 insurgents in southwest
QUETTA, PAKISTAN — Pakistani security forces shot and killed four insurgents on Tuesday during a raid on their hideout in the country's volatile southwest, authorities said. According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department, the raid took place in the Kharan district, 350 kilometers (210 miles) west of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The department said the slain men were members of the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army, designated a “terrorist” group by the United States in 2019.
At least 2 die, massive blaze ignited from Russian warplane crash
A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the southern part of the country after suffering engine failure, killing at least two people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building. A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in the...
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts' which it denies
UNITED NATIONS — Mali’s foreign minister accused former colonial power France on Tuesday of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country -- allegations immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.”. The acrimonious...
Friend recalls 'wonderful couple' killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
CNN — A pregnant woman and her husband killed in Kyiv by what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian "kamikaze" drone strike were inseparable, like "yin and yang," their close friend has told CNN. "These people loved life," Anna Petrukova said of Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan, both...
Reports of teenager dying in Covid quarantine cause outcry in China
Reports that a 16-year-old girl has died in a Covid quarantine centre after pleas from her family for medical help were ignored have caused anger in China, where ongoing tight pandemic controls have started to take their toll on a weary population. Videos of the girl have spread across Chinese...
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — An American citizen has been arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States, his son said Tuesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, was arrested last...
Poland buy S.Korean rocket launchers after tank, howitzer sales
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland signed an agreement on Wednesday to buy 288 artillery rocket launchers in its latest arms deal with South Korea, following shipments of tanks and howitzers, as it ramps up weapons imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
