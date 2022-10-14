Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.

