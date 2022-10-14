Read full article on original website
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral continues picking up the pieces left behind from Ian
A couple is sleeping on a pool table after Hurricane Ian passed by their home in Southwest Cape Coral. Stephen Weir is making progress while he works to fix up his home for the past 27 years in Cape Coral. The roof of Weir’s home was torn up and walls ripped off from where they stood before. It hasn’t been easy for Weir and his girlfriend Marnie Shore.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses in SWFL looking to recover after Ian
Shops and restaurants were severely damaged by Hurricane Ian, and one of the locations hit very badly was Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach. Business owners in the area are heartbroken watching all the time and energy they put into the businesses literally get washed away. We’ve seen all the damage to peoples’ homes, but businesses are some peoples’ livelihoods.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters closing for hurricane victims soon
The Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation Shelters will stop being a place of refuge for Hurricane Ian victims this Wednesday, Oct. 19.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman on scooter killed in crash with SUV on Quesada Ave in Port Charlotte
A woman on a scooter was killed in a Monday afternoon crash with an SUV on Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 71-year-old man from Findlay, Ohio, was traveling south on Birchcrest Boulevard, approaching a downed stop sign at the intersection of Quesada Avenue. A scooter driven by a 50-year-old woman from Port Charlotte was traveling east on Quesada Avenue when the SUV entered the intersection, colliding with the scooter’s side.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
fox35orlando.com
Drone video in Fort Myers shows damage, debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a drone video on social media that shows the damage left behind in the Island Park area of Fort Myers, Florida following Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida late September, leaving a trail of destruction behind across the state.
WINKNEWS.com
How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian
One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
usf.edu
After Ian, parks and trails across Southwest Florida remain off-limits for the foreseeable future
Public lands in Lee and Collier counties managed by Florida and the South Florida Water Management District remain so dangerous more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian’s SWFL passage that they will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Chauncey Goss, chairman of the water district, was in a helicopter...
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
WINKNEWS.com
Disabled plane causes delays, reroutes flights at RSW
Two flat tires on a plane cause a mess for passengers trying to get to Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday. Update: according to SWFL Int’l Airport, as of 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the United Airways aircraft has been removed. And, flights at RSW will resume on Tuesday night, you can reach out to your airline to confirm your flight.
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
sarasotamagazine.com
Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian
Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
CBS News
Lee County commissioners vote 3-2 to pay $40 per mile to remove Hurricane Ian debris, up from 5 cents a mile
MIAMI - The Lee County Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve a contract to hike the rate to haul debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of the county from 5 cents a mile to $40 a mile. Commissioners Mike Greenwell, Cecil Pendergrass and Ray Sandelli voted in favor...
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
businessobserverfl.com
Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian
Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates
There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
