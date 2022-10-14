ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Joslin
4d ago

i am sorry to say put the port charlotte branch ripped my daughter off it was a bad car and they refused to fix it or do anything about they sick

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral continues picking up the pieces left behind from Ian

A couple is sleeping on a pool table after Hurricane Ian passed by their home in Southwest Cape Coral. Stephen Weir is making progress while he works to fix up his home for the past 27 years in Cape Coral. The roof of Weir’s home was torn up and walls ripped off from where they stood before. It hasn’t been easy for Weir and his girlfriend Marnie Shore.
CAPE CORAL, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Businesses in SWFL looking to recover after Ian

Shops and restaurants were severely damaged by Hurricane Ian, and one of the locations hit very badly was Fisherman’s Wharf near Fort Myers Beach. Business owners in the area are heartbroken watching all the time and energy they put into the businesses literally get washed away. We’ve seen all the damage to peoples’ homes, but businesses are some peoples’ livelihoods.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman on scooter killed in crash with SUV on Quesada Ave in Port Charlotte

A woman on a scooter was killed in a Monday afternoon crash with an SUV on Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 71-year-old man from Findlay, Ohio, was traveling south on Birchcrest Boulevard, approaching a downed stop sign at the intersection of Quesada Avenue. A scooter driven by a 50-year-old woman from Port Charlotte was traveling east on Quesada Avenue when the SUV entered the intersection, colliding with the scooter’s side.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How the SWFL tourism season might take a hit after Ian

One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian making life a bit different lately in Southwest Florida. Paul Beirnes is the executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Disabled plane causes delays, reroutes flights at RSW

Two flat tires on a plane cause a mess for passengers trying to get to Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday. Update: according to SWFL Int’l Airport, as of 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the United Airways aircraft has been removed. And, flights at RSW will resume on Tuesday night, you can reach out to your airline to confirm your flight.
LEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian

Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida

“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Overvalued housing markets in area may get worse with Ian

Still reeling from the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state, the housing market in Southwest Florida has been dubbed as the nation’s most overvalued market by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. A press release from the Florida Atlantic University College of Business states the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian’s impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates

There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
NORTH PORT, FL

