palmspringslife.com
5 Colorful Hotels to Celebrate Your Pride
Joshua Tree artist Patrick Hasson stands in front of The Rainbow House, which he created during the pandemic and is available for vacation stays. PHOTOGRAPH BY SANDRA GOODIN/COURTESY PATRICK HASSON. Show your pride and make your stay in Greater Palm Springs splash with color. As Greater Palm Springs Pride nears...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Forest Falls, CA
Forest Falls is an unincorporated community in southwestern San Bernardino County, California. In the 1850s, Mormon pioneers settled the area and built a sawmill. Forest Falls is on the cradle of California’s San Bernardino Mountains which rise to 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet above sea level. The community is...
palmspringslife.com
Connoisseur Club to ‘Tease the Senses’
Light, wind, rain – action! Get ready for original immersive choreography as Palm Springs Dance Project presents “Connoisseur Club” Nov. 19 indoors at Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs. Wait – wind and rain indoors?. “It will be unusual,” says Darcy Carozza, the founder of...
Jalopnik
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
palmspringslife.com
Indian Wells: Things to Do
Indian Wells Golf Resort has stay-and-play packages with nearby hotels. A 36-hole golf haven with stay-and-play packages available at four neighboring hotels, Indian Wells Golf Resort offers one of the most complete golfing experiences in Southern California. Its two courses, Celebrity and Players (aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast”), provide...
Fontana Herald News
Are you prepared for an earthquake? Oct. 20 is ShakeOut Day
Local residents are invited to join 22,000 San Bernardino County employees and 700,000 other people living and working in the county by practicing how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 during this year’s Great ShakeOut. “San Bernardino County is earthquake...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Valley events canceled due to stormy weather
Cloudy and wet weather was felt across the Coachella Valley today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain. As a result, several events were canceled due to the stormy conditions. News Channel 3 has learned that the following events were canceled. Yum Food Festival Harvest Moon Festival Pioneer Days Carnival Modernism Museum Grand Opening Organizers of The post Valley events canceled due to stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
rcoe.us
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Partnership with Vision To Learn leads to more than 25,000 vision screenings in 12 districts during 2021-2022 school year to enhance students’ abilities to focus and learn every day in Riverside County classrooms. Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in...
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire in Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County.
Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since at least 2018 today, dropping 7 cents to $5.928, its 13th consecutive decrease since rising to a record. The average price has dropped 44.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.5 cents Sunday, according to figures The post Average gas price records largest decrease since at least 2018 appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino teacher accused of threatening student with violence in secretly recorded video
A San Bernardino high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student on a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School, was being secretly recorded by a student during class earlier this week. The TikTok video begins with a […]
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
