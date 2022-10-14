ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

wrif.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Amazing 2022 Silver Bells In The City Will Be Epic

Prior to moving to Lansing I knew it was the holiday season because of my calendar. Nowadays I know the holidays are here because of Silver Bells in the City. Silver Bells started in 1984 and has grown to be the parade and festival we know today. I've created some...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw

Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
SAGINAW, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
