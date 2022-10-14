Read full article on original website
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
wrif.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Amazing 2022 Silver Bells In The City Will Be Epic
Prior to moving to Lansing I knew it was the holiday season because of my calendar. Nowadays I know the holidays are here because of Silver Bells in the City. Silver Bells started in 1984 and has grown to be the parade and festival we know today. I've created some...
Fox47News
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
WNEM
Celebrity medium travels to Saginaw
Getting Michigan Kids Back On Track. Cinnamom prepares for ribbon cutting of new location. TV5 talks with the owner of Cinnamom about their new location in Grand Blanc Township.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
WZZM 13
13 Weather: Our First Snow Of The Year In The Forecast!
We are awaiting the first snow of the year here in Grand Rapids, and it could come by Monday! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Toys R Us Has New Life For Holidays Inside Macy’s Including Flint
Time to be a Toys R Us kid again! The iconic store we all knew and loved is back just in time for the holiday season thanks to the toy store’s partnership with Macy’s Department store. The news came in July that the store would see new life...
Lansing Area Bars and Restaurants That Serve Amazing Mocktails
I'm in the second trimester of my first pregnancy, and I am deeply craving a cocktail. I've never been a huge drinker, but something about not getting to have one is making me crave it all the more. Something bubbly and fruity and delicious. And I can't be the only one!
Lansing apartment residents plead for heat to be fixed
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People in one south Lansing apartment complex said they’ve been struggling for a while inside their cold homes and they’re hopeful improvements from new management will provide them with warmer days ahead. People living at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex said the last year has been one plagued with maintenance issues […]
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
The Taunting Between Michigan State And U of M Fans Has Begun
In the words of fabled U of M historian John Bacon: "The only thing more annoying than a week of juvenile taunting between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Two weeks of it." MSU's Weird Tweet Opened Round One Of The Annual 'Taunt Bowl'. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry is...
94.9 WMMQ
