ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County School Districts Deal With Swatting Incidents

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mM5x_0iZINvBI00
Concerned Barnegat parents arrive at a local school after swatting incidents. (Photo by Jermal Smith)

OCEAN COUNTY – Several Ocean County school districts became a target for swatting, making schools go into lockdown on Friday.

Many local police departments put out statements regarding the status of these attacks, which all happened within a 30-minute time frame.

Toms River Police was the first to publish a statement on their Facebook page, saying that they received a call about a potential shooting at High School North. Authorities stated they are currently investigating the incident as a possible swatting case with no active threat. However, the high school was put on lock down as a precaution.

Shortly after, Barnegat Police Department provided a number of statements online regarding a report of a shooter at Barnegat High School.

“The students from BHS are being evacuated… While we believe this was a swatting incident, officers continue to follow-up with secondary searches of the building. Again, the students and staff are safe and we have significant resources on scene to ensure it stays that way,” Barnegat Police Chief Keith Germain said.

A five second video posted online by a student appeared to show a Barnegat Police Officer with his gun drawn while kids were in a classroom. At this time, no comment was made regarding this incident.

Another school hit with a swatting attack was Jackson Liberty High School, where police also received a phone call about a potential shooting. Despite the threat, police said that the location given by the unknown caller was inaccurate and the school was not placed on lockdown.

“Regardless school security and our School Resource Officer sought out the location given by the caller, and it was deemed not to be a threat as the location given by the caller was inaccurate. Due to the totality of the circumstances, the decision was made not to put the school in lockdown. The call was deemed unfounded and is being investigated as a swatting incident,” Jackson Police said.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy confirmed that these threats made to all three schools were all unfounded.

In addition to Ocean County schools, many other schools across the state were victims of swatting. This included high schools in Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex and Sussex Counties.

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that there was police activity at the Biotechnology High School & Monmouth County Career Center on Kozloski Road in Freehold Township. However, they ensured no threat or danger to students.

While authorities were keeping the public information with updates as these events were unfolding, residents wrote comments thanking local law enforcement for their quick response.

“I can’t thank the police department for jumping into action with no hesitation ready to do whatever necessary to protect our kids and teachers,” Heather Jaskot wrote to Barnegat Police.

“Thank you and your dept. for responding so quickly and for protecting this community!” Another commentor wrote.

There are also posts on various Facebook groups that an arrest was made but Jersey Shore Online has been unable to confirm those details. We are waiting for more details from the authorities.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown. The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BreakingAC

Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally

A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested In Major Drug Bust

BRICK – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for several illegal drugs and firearms, police said. On October 4, a special agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted Brick Township SCU Detectives regarding a package containing illegal substances. According to the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy