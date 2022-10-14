ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WCPO

Kings Island plans major announcement Wednesday: What it could be

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has done it again. Cincinnati's favorite theme park has tweeted that they will announce something new for 2023 on Wednesday, without giving any hint about what it could be. "What's new for 2023? Visit our website tomorrow to find out! Let the speculation begin,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

A Peek at BLINK 2022

BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café

Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show

CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

We talk with Rick Steves about exploring the art of Europe

You know Rick Steves as a trusted and budget-conscious authority on European travel. Now he’s sharing his art expertise in a new PBS special. The six-episode series, called “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” focuses on key moments through thousands of years of art history. It airs throughout October on CET Arts.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH

