University of Cincinnati News Record
PHOTOS | One million people visit Downtown Cincinnati for BLINK Festival
Zachary Robinson is the photography director for The News Record. He is a rising senior double-majoring in psychology and communications, pursuing a career in newsroom operations. Zachary has interest in all things photography related.
WCPO
Kings Island plans major announcement Wednesday: What it could be
MASON, Ohio — Kings Island has done it again. Cincinnati's favorite theme park has tweeted that they will announce something new for 2023 on Wednesday, without giving any hint about what it could be. "What's new for 2023? Visit our website tomorrow to find out! Let the speculation begin,"...
Fans help local band find $6,000 worth of stolen equipment
Fellow musicians and fans worked together to find the equipment and by early October, they got a lead.
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
Eleven Haunted Places In The Queen City
Cincinnati is no stranger to a haunted history. The post Eleven Haunted Places In The Queen City appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
cincinnatirefined.com
A Peek at BLINK 2022
BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
linknky.com
Butler’s Pantry Café to be rebranded as Y’all Café
Butler’s Pantry has long been a culinary staple of the Covington RiverCenter, with its grab-and-go market and sit-down café serving hungry patrons for years. Now the café portion is being rebranded to Y’all Café, a restaurant that embraces southern values and midwest charm. “As the...
WLWT 5
Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Take a walk through a giant rainbow of color at this BLINK installation in Covington. "Ted Madden and Sean Cottengim collaborate on projects that invite communal interaction. The topics of their work are broad and range from screen interaction and how people see, to more culturally significant explorations of environmental justice and conservation efforts. All of their projects seek to engage an audience in the practice and theory of design. Exposing what designers do and how we think is at the heart of our work."
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
Why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
We are seen an explosion of fall colors and this year it's a bit better than prior years and of course, there's a scientific reason as to why it's better.
wvxu.org
We talk with Rick Steves about exploring the art of Europe
You know Rick Steves as a trusted and budget-conscious authority on European travel. Now he’s sharing his art expertise in a new PBS special. The six-episode series, called “Rick Steves Art of Europe,” focuses on key moments through thousands of years of art history. It airs throughout October on CET Arts.
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
