BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO