14 Trader Joe’s Items to Make You Feel Like You’re in France

Trader Joe’s has all kinds of unique foods and flavors that can make you think you’re shopping in France.

The store is packed with French treats that will make your mouth water. It even has a special French label named Trader Jacques’ that highlights its French fare.

So, the next time you go shopping, bring your best rewards credit card and check out some of these Trader Joe’s favorites that will make you feel like you’re in France.

Macarons

Macarons are a delicious French cookie made with a base of almonds and egg whites and stuffed with jams or buttercreams.

You can pick up a variety pack from Trader Joe’s that includes flavors such as coconut, salted caramel, and lemon among others.

Baguette

Sure, it can feel a little ridiculous to walk out of Trader Joe’s with a huge baguette sticking out of your bag — but the taste is seriously good.

Each Organic French Baguette is only $1.99 at the store, making it a yummy and cheap treat.

Pain au lait

Trader Joe’s takes it up a notch with its Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait, which offers a sweet kick for customers to enjoy.

These brioche-type rolls are a great side for your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Cheesecake croissants

Croissants are a great breakfast food, but Trader Joe’s gives these traditional pastries a special twist with its Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants.

The seasonal croissants, which are available for a limited time, can be popped in the oven to bake so you’ll have a wonderfully warm bite.

Quiche

Trader Joe’s Mixed Mushroom & Spinach Quiche includes eggs, Swiss cheese, chopped spinach, and a variety of mushrooms in a flaky crust.

The store’s take on this quiche is a meatless version, so vegetarians may want to give it a look.

Wine

Trader Joe’s is known for its variety of affordable wines, particularly its Charles Shaw bottles that are nicknamed “Two Buck Chuck.”

But the retailer also carries several French wines that may appeal to wine drinkers, including its Petit Reserve Cabernet Franc Paso Robles 2021 for only $7.99 a bottle.

Cheese

France is well-known for its cheese varieties, and Trader Joe’s has a few of them in the grocer’s refrigerators.

One great option is the Saint Andre Triple Creme Brie, which can be served with crackers, eaten alone, or perhaps used on a grilled cheese sandwich for more adventurous folks.

Butter

Trader Joe’s carries a unique Cultured Salted Butter under its Trader Jacques’ label.

The butter comes from Brittany, France, and is perfect for breads or to add to your favorite recipes.

Croutons

Trader Joe’s Rosemary Croissant Croutons take a twist on the traditional crouton by offering croutons made out of croissants.

You can grab the croutons for $3.99 and add them to your favorite salads, or even drop them into a warm bowl of tomato soup to keep you toasty during the autumn and winter months.

Mustard

Give your sandwiches and other foods a little kick with Trader Joe’s Whole Grain Dijon Mustard.

Remember to add the mustard to your table for Oktoberfest — it’s the perfect addition to any soft pretzels you warm up to eat while drinking your favorite German beers.

Buns

French-inspired Brioche Buns are a good addition to your weekend tailgate parties or simply as a dinner staple during the week.

Give them a try to see how much better your hamburgers taste on these Trader Joe’s favorites.

Caramel sauce

The Trader Jacques’ Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce comes with a bit of a French flair.

It’s great for ice cream in the summer, or drizzle it over a warm brownie in the winter to make it a delectable cold-weather dessert.

Herbs

If you’re looking for something special to spice up your winter meals, check out Trader Joe’s Herbes de Provence, which is a mix of French herbs including thyme, rosemary, basil, sage, and lavender.

It can be used on your holiday potatoes or perhaps even to give a special taste to your Thanksgiving turkey.

Soap

Trader Joe’s isn’t just for food. The retailer also carries a variety of artisan products such as soaps, including an Almond Ginger Scent Oatmeal Exfoliant Bar that’s made in France.

The bar, which retails for $2.99, is like other Trader Joe’s products in that it is not tested on animals.

Bottom line

If you’re trying to save money on groceries, check out the selection at Trader Joe’s, which may be more affordable than at other local stores, or may give you more options to make your taste buds celebrate.

And if you are looking to add French flare to your fare, don’t forget to check out the Trader Jacques’ line of products.