Hunterdon County, NJ

15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ

Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations

Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
CALIFON, NJ
Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star

PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house

A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
This Lawrence Township Bar Is Mercer County’s Best Hidden Gem

I would like to think that I have a good taste in drinks, and I think I may have found the best bang for your buck in Lawrence Township. I’m a part of different local community groups throughout Mercer County, NJ, and saw pictures of these fancy martinis posted and needed to know where this was. I found out that all of these pictures of fancy drinks were posted by one of the bartenders, Katie, at the VFW Post 3022.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
EDISON, NJ
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA

