lamarledger.com
Colorado evictions top 3,000 a month, a return to pre-pandemic normal as rental aid comes to an end
Charlene Winn moved from the street to her Lowry apartment five years ago. It wasn’t a palace — a small kitchen and living room, her bedroom, the bathroom — but it was a home, her home. Winn had worked hard to get it: She’d spent four years unhoused, moving from resource to resource, searching for work and an apartment she could afford.
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
carolinajournal.com
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
cpr.org
Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term as Colorado’s governor: What you need to know
Jared Polis, the 43rd governor of Colorado, former congressman, and entrepreneur who has made hundreds of millions of dollars by starting and selling various tech-related companies, is seeking a second and final term as the state’s chief executive. He faces Republican Heidi Ganahl, a regent at the University of...
coloradosun.com
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado
Welcome to colorful Colorado. Home to some of the most beautiful landscapes on earth, and home to some of the most captivating wildlife. Not every state gets to enjoy seeing elk, moose, or black bears, but living with these animals means staying aware when you head out to explore. Exploring...
Colorado Free Application Days runs through Thursday
The statewide initiative aiming to alleviate the financial strains attached to applying for college is going on through Thursday, Oct. 20. So, if you’ve been considering the world of secondary education, now might be your time.
Aggressive driving fatal crashes in Colorado have nearly doubled
Ask anyone on the street, and most will say it seems like tempers are running higher on the roads than ever before, with "road rage" getting out of hand. The CBS News Colorado Investigative Team has found there's data to back that up — state data shows in Colorado, the number of people dying and being seriously injured in aggressive driving crashes has nearly doubled over the last five years. Colorado Department of Transportation data shows in 2016, 252 people were seriously injured in the state due to aggressive driving crashes, but five years later in 2021, that number nearly...
Westword
A Dozen Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
A golden fall continues this week, full of golden opportunities to enjoy free educational and entertainment opportunities all over town. You can take guided walks through urban environments and secluded parks, catch an outdoor movie and do some seasonal shopping. Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to...
ucdenver.edu
Apply to CU Denver for Free During Colorado Free Application Days
A day at Rocky Mountain National Park, two tickets to the Denver Art Museum, or a tank of gas—all things you can spend $50 on when you save that amount on an application to CU Denver during Colorado Free Application Days. Between Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 20,...
Fireworks erupt as Aurora council debates tax cut
Fireworks erupted during the Aurora City Council’s study session on Monday as council members hotly debated a proposal to repeal the city’s occupational tax, a move one councilmember called “asinine” but something others praised as smart business-friendly policy. Tensions also came to a head as some lawmakers accused city staff of ambushing the bill sponsor with a presentation they said was clearly biased against the plan and withheld from her prior to the meeting. ...
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend
The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Denver police seeing success from outreach program
The Denver Police Department has seen a lot of success with the introduction of its STAR program, sending mental health specialists to certain 911 calls.A second program launched around the same time is also seeing huge success. The outreach case coordinators support residents who police encounter, long after a crisis is over."I touched his neck, there was no pulse," Robert Garcia said.On March 20, 2021, Garcia lost his son, Chris, who had been battling illness for years."I was his caregiver, and his father," he said.While trying to grieve, Garcia was also faced with a grim reality.Living alone on a fixed income,...
wrkf.org
Biden is on the midterm campaign trail. But he's not welcome everywhere
At a Union Hall in Portland, Ore., volunteers with the state's Democratic Party sat shoulder to shoulder at long tables, dialing voters on their cellphones, when in walked President Biden holding a pink and white box of doughnuts. "Hello, Oregon," Biden said, pausing for applause. "I assume you're clapping for...
cobizmag.com
Denver International Airport (DIA) is now the Third-busiest Airport in the World
At times overshadowed by conspiracy theories and punchlines about the since-scrapped automated baggage system, Denver International Airport hit an inarguable zenith during the pandemic, jumping from the 16th-busiest airport worldwide in terms of total passengers in 2019 to the eighth-busiest in 2020. In 2021, the ascent continued: DIA was the...
9News
Breaking out spidey-senses for TABOR claims; Next with Kyle Clark full show (10/17/22)
Truth Testing TABOR claims on both sides of the aisle. - This used bike shop is searching for a second chance. - A Denver art academy gets international attention.
