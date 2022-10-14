ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo Messenger

Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
HURRICANE, WV
Mingo Messenger

Williamson council sets Halloween dates for 2022, future

In an unusual move, the Williamson City Council approved setting the date for trick-or-treat activities within the city for not just this year but for years to come. The item was on the agenda to change a previously agreed upon date for the annual festivities following the recent decision by the Mingo County Commission to allow trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 29, instead of on Halloween Day itself.
WILLIAMSON, WV
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow

The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
