Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
ashlandbeacon.com
Next phase of work to begin Oct. 19 on new King’s Daughters Medical Center Emergency Department
For the past several weeks, work on a new Emergency Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, most of Bath Ave. between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Driver passes stopped school bus in Mingo County
Water quality debated at fiery Milton City Council meeting. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival. Local author Carter Taylor Seaton to be at W.Va. Book Festival.
WSAZ
Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
Williamson council sets Halloween dates for 2022, future
In an unusual move, the Williamson City Council approved setting the date for trick-or-treat activities within the city for not just this year but for years to come. The item was on the agenda to change a previously agreed upon date for the annual festivities following the recent decision by the Mingo County Commission to allow trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 29, instead of on Halloween Day itself.
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
Mingo man named an ARC leadership fellow
The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced its list of fellows for the 2022-23 class of the Appalachian Leadership. A Williamson resident was among the 40 named to the program. The Leadership Institute is a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of...
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings. A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his home […]
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
All lanes at Davis Creek exit on Corridor G back open after crash
UPDATE (8:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes are back open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has closed two lanes of Corridor G North at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 7:30 p.m. One lane is currently open. […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
Disturbance call results in disorderly conduct arrest
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Yawkey woman was arrested in Boone County Thursday on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that on Thursday, October 13, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Comfort area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation led to...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
