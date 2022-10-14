In an unusual move, the Williamson City Council approved setting the date for trick-or-treat activities within the city for not just this year but for years to come. The item was on the agenda to change a previously agreed upon date for the annual festivities following the recent decision by the Mingo County Commission to allow trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 29, instead of on Halloween Day itself.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO