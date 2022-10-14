ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherborn, MA

Police officer walking across Massachusetts for first responder suicide awareness

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SHERBORN, Mass. (WWLP) – Officer Douglas Kingsley of the Sherborn Police Department is walking over 200 miles to raise awareness of first responder suicide.

According to copwalk.com , Kingsley will be walking 219 miles from October 12 to October 25 from the New York State border in Egremont, Massachusetts to the Chatham lighthouse in Chatham, Massachusetts. Kinsley is walking in support of the Blue H.E.L.P, which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to first responder suicide and mental health issues.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and police officers and military service members are at a much higher risk of suicide than other professions. Kinsley started his career in the Army National Guard, along with the Sherborn Police Department. In 2019, Kinsley lost one of his soldiers to suicide, and in 2021, he lost a friend from his academy class.

Due to these unfortunate events, Kinsley has raised awareness for police and military suicide prevention. The walk is to honor the memories of those who have passed and to raise awareness for the resources that are available. Kinsley is walking to prove that officers are not alone in the profession, but to also meet new people.

On Friday, Kinsley stopped by the western Massachusetts Regional Police Academy in Springfield to speak at the current 64th ROC about his walk.

    Photo courtesy of Todd Mongeon
    Photo courtesy of Todd Mongeon

Kinsley encourages any Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Dispatcher, family member, and/or friend who would like to join him to not hesitate to reach out. Here is the route that Kinsley will be walking:

Day 1 – October 12th

  • Egremont
  • Great Barrington
  • Monterey
  • Otis

Day 2 – October 13th

  • Blandford
  • Russell
  • Westfield

Day 3 – October 14th

  • West Springfield
  • Springfield
  • Wilbraham

Day 4 – October 15th

  • Monson
  • Palmer
  • Brimfield​
  • Sturbridge

Day 5 – October 16th

  • Southbridge
  • Dudley
  • Webster
  • Douglas

Day 6 – October 17th

  • Douglas
  • Uxbridge
  • Mendon
  • Bellingham
  • Franklin

Day 7​ – October 18th

  • Wrentham
  • Foxborough
  • Mansfield
  • Easton
  • West Bridgewater

Day 8​ – October 19th

  • Bridgewater
  • Halifax
  • Plympton
  • Kingston

Day 9 – October 20th

  • Plymouth

Sagamore Bridge Crossing

Cape Cod ​​

  • Bourne
  • Sandwich

Day 10 – October 21st

  • Barnstable
  • Yarmouth
  • Harwich

Day 11 – October 22nd

  • Chatham

End – Chatham Light House – 37 Main Street

