Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

CTA Buses, Trains Keep Ghosting Chicago Commuters

It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work or get...
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in West Ridge Robbery Attempt, Chicago Police Say

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago

Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA

As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
NBC Chicago

5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago

Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
NBC Chicago

Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

