Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CTA Buses, Trains Keep Ghosting Chicago Commuters
It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work or get...
Chicago Ald. Derrick Curtis Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Wrist: Source
A Chicago alderman was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the wrist while cleaning a weapon on Monday. According to a Chicago police source, 18th Ward Ald. Derrick Curtis was taken to an area hospital after a gun he was cleaning accidentally went off at approximately noon Monday, striking him in the left wrist.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Records First Snow of the Season. How Early Is It Compared to Years Past?
Chicago officially recorded its first snow of the 2022-23 season Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported that O'Hare Airport saw snow starting at 9:21 a.m., which "will go down as officially the first snow" for Chicago. The weather service noted that while it is the first "trace of snowfall,"...
Man Killed in West Ridge Robbery Attempt, Chicago Police Say
A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.
Violence Prevention Group Conducts Safety Patrols On The CTA
As crimes on CTA property continue to demand more public attention, local activist Tyrone Muhammad and his group hope to curb those incidents through strong grassroots action. “We just said that’s enough, enough is enough,” he said. “We need to do at least what we can in our efforts to make it safer for them for as long as we can.”
NBC Chicago
Beloved Family Patriarch Remembered After He Was Killed Monday During Attempted Robbery
The owner of a North side liquor store who came to the United States in search of the American dream was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery, and now family members are left searching for justice following the horrific crime. This comes as Chicago police continue to search for...
5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago
Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Concerns After High Levels of Weed Killer Ingredient Found on Plants Across Illinois, Midwest
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
2 Men Robbed, Abducted at Gunpoint in Separate Incidents Near Wrigley Field
Two men were robbed and forced into a vehicle at gunpoint in separate instances early Sunday morning in a busy and popular area of Wrigleyville, just blocks away from Wrigley Field, according to Chicago Police. The two abductions took place just minutes apart and less than a mile away from...
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
From First Snow to 70 Degrees: Chicago Area to See 30 Degree Temperature Swing
It's not a bad idea to get your winter coat out of storage. But you'll want to keep your flip-flops handy, too. Monday, the Chicago area saw temperatures more than 20 degrees below average, its first snowflakes of the season and a winter weather advisory in nearby northwest Indiana. "It...
Alderman Seeks Answers After Multiple Abductions, Robberies in Wrigleyville
Fresh off of a meeting with Chicago's 19th District Police Commander Monday, Alderman Tom Tunney contemplated the latest round of crime in his 44th Ward. ”I think it’s unusual," the alderman told NBC 5. A total of three robberies happened this past weekend in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood within...
Former Chicago Music Exec Pleads Guilty to Videotaping Women with Hidden Cameras
Michael Johnston, the former president of Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of secretly videotaping three women in the nude. Johnston, 39, was also the CEO of the AudioTree Music streaming service. He was fired from those jobs after NBC 5 Investigates reported on these allegations last year.
With Flurries Possible Monday, Here's When Chicago Typically Sees Its First Snow
The Chicago area could potentially see its first snowflakes of the season on Monday, but how does that compare with the average first snowfall of the season in the city?. According to current forecasts, the area will see a storm system roll through on Monday, with scattered showers expected throughout the region.
5 Dead, at Least 18 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings, Police Say
Chicago police say five people, including a 17-year-old, have been fatally shot, and another 18 wounded in gunfire across the city so far this weekend. A fatal shooting was reported in the 7000 block of North Sacramento at approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. A witness told police that...
Driver Cited For DUI After Firefighter Among 6 Hurt in Series of Crashes on Eisenhower Expressway
At least six people, including a Chicago firefighter, were injured Sunday morning after a series of crashes that began after a hit-and-run collision on the Eisenhower Expressway and ended with one driver being cited for driving under the influence, authorities said. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a...
NBC Chicago
Convenience Store Clerk Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in West Ridge
Chicago police are searching for the gunman who they say shot and killed a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. According to police, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting without any stolen goods -- but left a key piece of...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0