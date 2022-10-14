ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

LETTER: 3 members of original Hoboken ‘Kids First’ BOE team back ‘Leadership That Listens’

By Hudson County View
hudsoncountyview.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

/home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_template.php

Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_api.php on line 687. Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_api.php on line 687. Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_top_posts_style.php on line 35. Notice: Trying to get property...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Feds: 2 North Hudson men indicted for armed robbery of Union City bank for $1,422

Two North Hudson men have been indicted for the armed robbery of an unnamed Union City bank for $1,422, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, were previously each charged by complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Sellinger said in a statement.
UNION CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

North Bergen boxers Valencia & Roldan win Diamond Gloves in front of home crowd

North Bergen boxers Jean Pierre Valencia and Peter Roldan won the New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament this weekend in front of a home crowd at the township recreation center. Jean Pierre Valencia (165-pound novice), Peter Roldan (203-pound open), Erick Rivera (112-pound sub novice) and Luis Aybar (147-pound novice) all brought home championships in the amateur tournament, while Jimmy Martinez finished as the runner-up in the 147-pound open class final.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy