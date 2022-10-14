LETTER: 3 members of original Hoboken ‘Kids First’ BOE team back ‘Leadership That Listens’

Two North Hudson men have been indicted for the armed robbery of an unnamed Union City bank for $1,422, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, were previously each charged by complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Sellinger said in a statement.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO