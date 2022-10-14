LETTER: 3 members of original Hoboken ‘Kids First’ BOE team back ‘Leadership That Listens’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens team is simply unrivaled,’ Hoboken councilman says
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken Councilman-at-Large Joe Quintero lays out why he feels the “Leadership that Listens” slate “is simply unrivaled” in the board of education race. I firmly believe that one of the strongest measures of any community is the quality and compassion...
hudsoncountyview.com
/home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_template.php
Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_api.php on line 687. Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_api.php on line 687. Notice: Trying to get property 'cat_ID' of non-object in /home/hcvcp/public_html/wp-content/themes/Hudson County View/includes/wp_booster/td_category_top_posts_style.php on line 35. Notice: Trying to get property...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 3 dispensary applications, tables 2
The Jersey Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved three adult-use cannabis dispensary applications, while tabling two others, at last night’s meeting. “Do not have people text us for favors,” CCB Chair Brittani Bunney said at the beginning of the meeting. The first application heard was Legacy to Lifted dispensary,...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Jersey City BOE VP Ioffe explains why she’s backing ‘Education Matters’ team
In a letter to the editor, Jersey City Board of Education Vice President Natalia Ioffe explains why she’s backing the “Education Matters” team in the non-partisan November 8th elections. I would like to take this opportunity to recommend team Education Matters for the Jersey City School Board...
hudsoncountyview.com
Frustrated Jersey City Council approves $724.8M budget, Solomon & Gilmore vote no
A frustrated Jersey City Council approved a $724.8 million budget in a 7-2 vote earlier this evening, with only Councilmen James Solomon and Frank “Educational” Gilmore voting no, citing the delays in getting to a vote, the tax increase, and program cuts. Deputy City Clerk John Hallanan said...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council to vote on $724.8M municipal budget at special meeting tomorrow
The Jersey City Council will vote on a $724.8 million municipal budget at a special meeting tomorrow at 4 p.m., about four months after introducing a roughly $695 million budget. The municipal spending plan is about $104 million more than last year’s $620 million budget, which came with a $967...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Hoboken BOE hopeful says don’t forget to register to vote by the end of today
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken Board of Education candidate Leslie Norwood, a part of the “Leadership That Listens” team, asks residents not to forget to register to vote by the end of today. The deadline to register to vote is today, October 18. If you are...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: 2 North Hudson men indicted for armed robbery of Union City bank for $1,422
Two North Hudson men have been indicted for the armed robbery of an unnamed Union City bank for $1,422, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, were previously each charged by complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Sellinger said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen boxers Valencia & Roldan win Diamond Gloves in front of home crowd
North Bergen boxers Jean Pierre Valencia and Peter Roldan won the New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament this weekend in front of a home crowd at the township recreation center. Jean Pierre Valencia (165-pound novice), Peter Roldan (203-pound open), Erick Rivera (112-pound sub novice) and Luis Aybar (147-pound novice) all brought home championships in the amateur tournament, while Jimmy Martinez finished as the runner-up in the 147-pound open class final.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man charged with disorderly conduct after shouting obscenities at Bayonne cop
A man was charged with disorderly conduct after shouting obscenities at a Bayonne police officer who asked him to move his car when it was double parked, authorities said. Bruce B. Bowens, 51, of Jersey City, was charged with disorderly conduct late last night, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Comments / 0