Heartbreaking 'Hagrid' quote goes viral after Robbie Coltrane dies

Robbie Coltrane, the actor known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died on Friday at the age of 72.

Tributes to the Scottish actor poured in on Twitter with one specific quote from Coltrane leaving people with tearful eyes.

While filming an interview for the Harry Potter reunion , Coltrane spoke to the legacy of the popular film series saying it will live on for generations.

"My children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy," Coltrane said .

"I'll not be here, sadly," he added. "But Hagrid will."

The quote resonated with fans of Coltrane and the Harry Potter series on Friday as they remembered the late actor.

"I’m currently crying over this. This man was my childhood the lovely giant and first person who gave Harry love when he didn’t had any in his childhood. This truly breaks my heart," Mela tweeted.

"Today is very sad day for his family, Harry Potter fans and to anybody that knew this gentleman so well. Gone but not forgotten," Heather wrote.

Coltrane was also known for playing Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films and Dr. Edward Fitzgerald on the TV show Cracker .

The 72-year-old actor's agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed Coltrane died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland. His cause of death is unknown.

Coltrane is survived by his two children, Spencer and Alice, their mother Rhona Gemmell and his sister Annie Rae.





