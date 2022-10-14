ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS eliminates rival Buchholz

The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights, Bronson advance to semifinals

The Bronson Eagles soared to the next round of the Class 1A-District 8 tournament with a sweep of the No. 4 seed Hawthorne Hornets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23. The No. 5 seed Eagles will play top seed Williston at 7 p.m. in Tuesday’s district semifinals. The winner will play for the district title on Thursday against either Glades Day (Belle Glade) or Wildwood.
BRONSON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Abracadabra: Ocala Vanguard makes Belleview’s offense disappear 41-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Ocala Vanguard squeeze Belleview 41-0 in a shutout performance in Florida high school football action on October 17. Ocala Vanguard opened with a 21-0 advantage over Belleview through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Rattlers’ expense. Both...
BELLEVIEW, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville Old Plank Christian hammers Ocala St. John Lutheran 38-6

Jacksonville Old Plank Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ocala St. John Lutheran during a 38-6 blowout on October 18 in Florida football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter. The Defenders opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Saints...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
BRANFORD, FL
News4Jax.com

Local teen still in disbelief after big win during 2022 Powerlifting Championship

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One Bradford County teen is now a world champion in powerlifting at the age of 18 years old. Mahailya Reeves and Courtney Comer — from Bradford High School in Starke — took five Gold medals and three Silver medals home during the 2022 World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior and Junior Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on September 04.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Native American Tribe Spotlight

A Brief History of Native Americans in Greater Gainesville. Native American tribes inhabited Greater Gainesville prior to and following the arrival of the first Europeans. However, determining the precise identity of some of these groups is no easy task. According to Dr. Andrew Frank, professor of history at Florida State...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy