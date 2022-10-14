Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
Augusta Free Press
Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November
There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will...
Augusta Free Press
Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail. The driver of the...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blaze
LURAY, Va — On Thursday, October 13, the Luray Fire Department successfully battled a structure fire at the Dollar Tree in East Luray Shopping Center. According to Luray Fire Department president Steve “Odie” Campbell, the initial call was placed to dispatch at 4:57 p.m. Fire crews arrived minutes later, initially encountering a large volume of smoke and then flames in the rear of the structure. Heavy smoke pushed through the store and the shared attic space of the adjacent Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center and the Boost Mobile store.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
cbs19news
Youngkin family adopts horse from Hope's Legacy
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A horse that was in the care of a local nonprofit has been adopted by Virginia’s executive family. In an announcement posted on Monday, the Youngkin family said they have adopted Merrill, a horse that was being cared for at Hope’s Legacy in Afton.
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
WUSA
Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said. Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate two runaway Staunton teens
Update: Trey Michael Payseur and Stephen Francis-Michael Payseur have been safely located, according to Augusta County authorities. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles who were both last seen on Saturday. Trey Michael Payseur, 14, is 5’10”, 200 pounds, with...
Augusta Free Press
Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center
The sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center. The ribbon...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
NBC 29 News
Moose’s By the Creek holds Tattoos for a Cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville restaurant is offering up ink to raise money for. Moose’s by the Creek held its second annual Tattoo for a Cause the weekend of October 15. People were able to come in a get tattooed by artists from across the East Coast. “They’re...
Augusta Free Press
Eight injured in mass shooting in Harrisonburg: Police looking for info on suspects
Eight people were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg in the early-morning hours on Sunday. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20...
