Read full article on original website
Related
From Glass Animals to Imagine Dragons, What’s Your Favorite Long-Running Hot 100 Hit? Vote!
Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” set a new record this week as the longest-running hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. On the chart dated Oct. 22, the No. 1 hit officially surpassed The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” by spending 91 weeks on the tally. Related Five Burning Questions: Glass Animals Break the Hot 100's All-Time Longevity Record With 'Heat… 10/18/2022 And now that Dave Bayley and his bandmates are the reigning record holders thanks to the remarkable, slow-burning success of their single, we want to know which longtime Hot 100 hit is your favorite. Of the never-ending cascade of songs that have...
Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch
First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kane Brown to Headline ‘Amazon Music Live’ Thursday Night Football Series
Amazon is adding some music to its Thursday night football coverage. Amazon Music Live will feature a series of artists performing during the streamers’ Thursday Night Football on Prime Video series beginning on Oct. 27. Related From 'Hot Girl Hospital' Nurse to Twerking Workout Coach, Here Are Megan Thee Stallion's Best… 10/18/2022 Among the acts slated to take the stage on the broadcasts are are Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown, with more artists to be announced throughout the season according to a release announcing the events. The livestream concert series will be hosted by 2 Chainz and will air on Prime...
Which Song on Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ Is Your All-Time Favorite? Vote!
Stray Kids dropped their latest EP MAXIDENT earlier this month, and it’s no accident that the project has rocketed straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. MAXIDENT is the boy band’s first follow-up to fellow No. 1 Oddinary in March, and now that STAY have had 10 full days to devour the EP’s eight tracks, we want to know which song you’re shouting, “1,4,3, I love you!” about the most! Related Every Song Ranked on Stray Kids' 'Maxident': Critic's Picks 10/17/2022 The Korean-language mini-album kicks off with hit single “CASE 143,” which has had fans swooning over Changbin asking “Can I be your...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history, as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey. Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21. Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals...
Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Second ‘Midnights’ Single & Music Video Is ‘Vigilante S–t’
There are just four days left to go until Taylor Swift‘s Midnights arrives, and Swifties are burning the midnight oil trying to decipher every last possible clue dropped by the famously cryptic pop star. And now that Tay has revealed “Anti-Hero” to be the lead single off her fast-approaching tenth studio album, they’re certain they’ve uncovered a pattern proving which track will be next in line. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 The news about “Anti-Hero” came Monday morning (Oct. 17 at the stroke of 12 a.m., of course), when Swift posted an animated video to her socials revealing...
Billboard
Eminem’s 30 Biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits
To celebrate the Midwestern rapper who overcame a rocky childhood to become one of rap’s biggest international sensations, we’re taking a look at Eminem’s 30 biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100. He may go by a handful of names — Eminem, Marshall Mathers, Slim Shady —...
Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’
Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped. Related Christina Aguilera Reflects on 'Mi Reflejo' Album 22 Years Later: 'So Close to My Heart' 10/18/2022 “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented...
Fans Choose The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
The 1975‘s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 14) on Billboard, choosing the British pop-rock band’s fifth studio project as their favorite new music release of the past week. Being Funny in a Foreign Language beat out new music by Blink-182 (“Edging”), Lil Baby (It’s Only Me), Nessa Barrett (Young Forever), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Return of the Dream Canteen), and others. The Jack Antonoff-produced album features previously released singles “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to...
Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ Hits Top 10
Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, two weeks after it ascended to the summit. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five Hot 100 hit as “You Proof” rises from No. 7 to No. 5 and Doja Cat reaches the top 10 with “Vegas” (11-10). The latter samples Big Mama Thornton’s 1953 classic “Hound Dog,” which Elvis Presley famously covered in 1956, marking the latest chart success for the iconic song. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
Taylor Swift Is Going Big for Her ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals: Here’s the First One
Go big or go home! Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated 10th studio album is just days away, and the pop superstar has more reveals planned leading up to the set’s release. Swifties got a taste of Midnights at — surprise — midnight Monday morning (Oct. 17) when a line of lyrics appeared in a very prominent spot: a giant billboard in New York City’s Times Square. At twelve on the dot, a dark and cloudy scene took over the massive billboard. At the top, it read “Taylor Swift Midnights.” Below that was the first set of lyrics: “I should not be left...
SZA Reveals She Recorded ‘A Hundred’ Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming ‘Any Day’
The wait for SZA‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music. At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10 10/17/2022 As she made her way to...
R&B Fresh Picks of the Week: Central Cee, Rini, Kirby & More
It’s Monday again, and you know what that means: We’ve got 10 new songs to help you power through the week. From the mellow sounds of Sebastian Mikael, Rini, and Kirby to hard-hitting bops by Lancey Foux and Reese LaFlare, there’s a song to cater to all of this week’s ebbs and flows. Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below. Freshest Find: Central Cee, “One Up” Now that Central Cee has convinced us he’s not homophobic, the U.K.-bred newcomer has moved on to new concerns: leaks. “[I’m] only dropping this cos they leaked it,” he says in a...
Stray Kids Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘MAXIDENT’ Debut
Stray Kids re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 22) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new LP MAXIDENT. The set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the group’s second leader on the chart, after mini album ODDINARY in April. Album sales comprise 110,000 of MAXIDENT‘s total sum, the fourth-largest sales week of any album this year. Stray Kids are the third K-pop group to rule the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating...
NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour
NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Taylor Swift Unveils Her Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric in London & It’s ‘Real Nice’
We’re just days away from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album release, and the star has been dropping hints about her 10th studio LP in very Taylor-ish ways. At the stroke of midnight (of course) in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s home of London, England, a line of lyrics appeared on a billboard in the city. “I polish up real nice,” the lyric reads. “London, you polish up real nice,” the Taylor Nation Twitter account retweeted a fan photo of the lyrics. “#CountdownToMidnighTS Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles! http://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnightspresave… In which song does this lyric belong?” The...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Lyanno Arrives With Rauw Alejandro & Brray Collab ‘Lokera’
Puerto Rican singer Lyanno scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as his new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Brray, “Lokera,” debuts at No. 99 on the Oct. 22-dated chart. The song, released in July via Duars/Sony Music Latin, debuts with 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 4.1 million U.S. streams (up 4%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also holds at its No. 16 high on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, keeps at its No. 9 best on Latin Rhythm Airplay and rises 19-16 on Latin Airplay. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot...
10 Cool Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Girl In Red, Mykki Blanco, Nessa Barrett & More
Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists such as Nessa Barrett, Girl In Red, Mykki Blanco, Fujii Kaze and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10 Jacob Latimore, “Selfish” Actor Jacob Latimore (who stars in the upcoming remake of Kid ‘n Play’s classic 1990 comedy House Party) is...
Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry Get Introspective in ‘Where We Started’ Video: Watch
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry‘s joint music video is finally here. Rhett shared the official music video to their collaborative track “Where We Started” on Tuesday (Oct. 18), which hails off of his sixth studio album of the same name. The video sees Rhett and Perry stripping things back for something more simple, with the country singer wearing a double denim ensemble and the pop star in a flowing white gown, appearing at first in separate sheet covered rooms. While singing the song’s second chorus, the pair wade through flowing fabrics to find and serenade each other. “Those days when...
Jin Unveils Details for Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’ Ahead of Military Service
Get ready, ARMY! Jin announced the release date for his new solo single, titled “The Astronaut,” on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18). The track is set to arrive from the BTS singer at the end of this month, on Oct. 28, via BigHit Music. According to BigHit’s press release, the song is “meant to be a gift for the fans.” Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 10/18/2022 The K-pop idol also shared the very first logo trailer for the song, which features a tiny astronaut exiting a massive, futuristic space station as he floats high above the earth. From there, he travels...
Comments / 0