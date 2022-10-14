Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving. All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Gunman barricaded in Detroit home after firing shots
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman has been barricaded inside a Detroit home for hours after firing shots Tuesday night. Police said the man's girlfriend was inside the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen, but she was able to escape. "Officers from that point then encountered the suspect, who...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
fox2detroit.com
Gunman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A barricaded gunman's girlfriend was able to escape a Detroit home after he fired shots. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, police are still negotiating with the gunman as they try to get him to come out.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prison inmate found dead after cellmate stabbed
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are investigating both a stabbing and a death Tuesday inside the Macomb Correctional Facility. Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz said it started after breakfast. "On his way back from those chow lines he began to attack another prisoner heading...
fox2detroit.com
Fire destroys 81-year-old Detroit woman's home while she was gone for surgery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit family is thankful their loved one wasn't home when a fire destroyed her house early Monday. Catherine Allen, 81, would have been at her home on Strathmoor when the fire started just before 5 a.m., but she was away for surgery. "I get a...
fox2detroit.com
Man sentenced to prison for murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man will spend decades in prison for the murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary last year. Sean William Lamoureux, 38, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in September as part of a plea deal that dropped larceny and open murder charges against him.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for driver who fatally struck woman outside Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman outside the Little Caesars Arena. The crash happened Saturday night on Woodward near Winder Street. Police say an unidentified woman was hit by a suspect who was possibly driving a Jeep Gladiator. The driver...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit suspect in two carjackings over three days - wore same jacket, shoes, and hat each time
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing time in prison on federal charges after he is accused of carjacking two drivers earlier this month over a span of three days. According to a federal indictment, he wore the same clothes in each crime. Jamiel Carothers was indicted...
fox2detroit.com
Police detail video of Macomb County veterinarian caught abusing German Shepherd
MACOMB TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on 29 Mile Road on Oct. 12 for an animal abuse complaint. That's when deputies were told about a video posted on Youtube showing a 52-year-old man yelling at a German Shepherd and putting his hands on the dog.
fox2detroit.com
Elderly Detroit woman's home destroyed by fire
A Detroit woman was thankfully gone for surgery when her home caught fire early Monday. However, she lost her house and memories that were inside. Her family is now working to find her a new place to live.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit. According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall; police investigating
ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday at around 2:00 p.m. Police say 2-4 males were outside Dick's Sporting goods when one of the men fired shots in the air. Police say 2-3 shots were fired before they...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
fox2detroit.com
'A very special kid': Boy remembered after fatal crash while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week. Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Westland police searching for suspects after 2 thefts at Ace Hardware
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are wanted after two thefts at Ace Hardware in Westland. Police said both thefts happened the same day, Sept. 19, and were similar, but they do not know if the suspects know each other. The first suspect walked into the store at 132...
fox2detroit.com
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
