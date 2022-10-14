ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Gunman barricaded in Detroit home after firing shots

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gunman has been barricaded inside a Detroit home for hours after firing shots Tuesday night. Police said the man's girlfriend was inside the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen, but she was able to escape. "Officers from that point then encountered the suspect, who...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prison inmate found dead after cellmate stabbed

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are investigating both a stabbing and a death Tuesday inside the Macomb Correctional Facility. Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz said it started after breakfast. "On his way back from those chow lines he began to attack another prisoner heading...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man sentenced to prison for murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man will spend decades in prison for the murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary last year. Sean William Lamoureux, 38, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in September as part of a plea deal that dropped larceny and open murder charges against him.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly Detroit woman's home destroyed by fire

A Detroit woman was thankfully gone for surgery when her home caught fire early Monday. However, she lost her house and memories that were inside. Her family is now working to find her a new place to live.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall; police investigating

ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday at around 2:00 p.m. Police say 2-4 males were outside Dick's Sporting goods when one of the men fired shots in the air. Police say 2-3 shots were fired before they...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

'A very special kid': Boy remembered after fatal crash while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding his bike in Dearborn Heights last week. Joey Smith was on his way home from a high school football game around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Annapolis and Pardee when he was hit. He died later that night at a hospital.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

