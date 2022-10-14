Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
CBS Sports
Cam Akers trade rumors: Broncos, Falcons among 10 logical landing spots for Rams running back
Two years after drafting him in the second round, and just eight months after starting him in the Super Bowl, the Rams are prepared to part ways with Cam Akers. The running back was a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Week 6 game against the Panthers on Sunday, and the team is actively fielding trade offers for the former Florida State standout, per NFL Media, amid his "philosophical and football-related differences" with coach Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Arthur Smith has celebratory beers with Falcons O-line after win
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way. The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates 'Good Problem' in Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen shined in his first NFL start with 13 tackles. Will he continue to get large chunks of playing time?
Back from 6-game suspension, Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins wants heavy workload Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins wants nothing to do with being on a limited snap count. The veteran wide receiver is back from his six-game league-mandated suspension, practiced on Tuesday and has made it known he wants to play. A lot. Right away, starting with Thursday night when the Hopkins is eligible to officially return for the Arizona...
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has endured an arduous path to get back to a starting signal caller in the NFL, but without the difficulties, the former Tennessee Titan doesn't feel he'd be in the position he's in today.
