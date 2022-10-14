ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Frederick man arrested on rape charges in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was arrested last week and charged with rape, Baltimore County police said. Christopher Hutchinson, 30, faces charges rape, assault and sexual offenses. According to Maryland court records, Hutchinson attacked a woman on July 24. Police said Hutchinson met the victim just before the...
Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore last week:. 27-year-old Gregory James Carroll was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. 38-year-old Arthur Comegys was killed on October 15, 2022, in the unit block of South Monastery Avenue. So far...
Man shot in the hand in Southwest Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the hand late Monday in Southwest Baltimore's Saint Joseph's section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of North Kossuth Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had...
Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
Woman shot and killed near Carroll Park, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple...
Squeegee kid warns removal of workers from corners would create more crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ivan Bates, the presumptive city state's attorney appear divided over enforcement, one squeegee kid tells FOX45 News, the removal of the workers from corners would create more crime. Squeegee kids in Baltimore have long been the complicated issue of washing...
Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Ivan Bates plans to crackdown on crime: What this means for Baltimore

“If the law is on the books, police have an opportunity to enforce it” says Bates. Taking on the role as city states attorney in January, Ivan Bates plans to encourage enforcement of lower-level crimes. Political commentator, Armstrong Williams, joins the morning team to weigh in on what this means for the city.
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
