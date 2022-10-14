BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO