TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Texas winters being so unpredictable, we wanted to get some information to help you prepare your home for this winter season. To start with, make sure your windows are insulated and check the condition of your roof. When inspecting your roof, look for things like rust, cracks, or other damage. It’s also important to inspect your fireplace by removing anything that doesn’t belong there and replacing the sealant if necessary. When you crank up the heat for the first time this year, you may notice a burning smell.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO