Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Texas has 348 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) – Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
ktalnews.com
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
ktalnews.com
Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on the first day of the state’s early voting period, offering Abrams and Kemp a key chance to make their cases to undecided voters before they cast their ballots.
ktalnews.com
Overcoming language barriers: Teacher tutors Hispanic students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local public school teacher is working to help Spanish-speaking students get the most out of their education as they learn English at the same time. As we wrap up National Hispanic Heritage Month highlighting local Hispanic Americans who are making a difference in the...
ktalnews.com
How to prepare your home for winter
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Texas winters being so unpredictable, we wanted to get some information to help you prepare your home for this winter season. To start with, make sure your windows are insulated and check the condition of your roof. When inspecting your roof, look for things like rust, cracks, or other damage. It’s also important to inspect your fireplace by removing anything that doesn’t belong there and replacing the sealant if necessary. When you crank up the heat for the first time this year, you may notice a burning smell.
ktalnews.com
Freeze Warning in effect Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – How quickly we move from one season to the next. Just a few days ago it was over 90 degrees, and only a few days later we have a Freeze Warning going into effect for the entire ArkLaTex tonight. Breezy and cooler today: Grab a...
Comments / 0