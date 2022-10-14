If you are not regular watcher of the NRL and were wondering ahead of the Rugby League World Cup what all the fuss with Dom Young was about, wonder no more. The Newcastle Knights winger could hardly have asked for a better start to his international career. After showing a glimpse of what he could do with a try and two assists in England's warm-up victory over Fiji, Young announced himself on the sport's biggest stage in style in the tournament opener on Saturday.

1 DAY AGO