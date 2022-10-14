Read full article on original website
SkySports
England race to victory over Pakistan in final T20 World Cup warm-up
Over-by-over commentary as England play their final T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
England bowler Reece Topley an injury doubt for T20 World Cup opener vs Afghanistan after rolled ankle
England bowler Reece Topley has emerged an an injury doubt ahead of their first T20 World Cup match vs Afghanistan on Saturday. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon and did not feature in the final warm-up against Pakistan.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England
Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports
Netball Super League: Rachel Dunn discusses the situation at Wasps and the sadness felt by all at the club
Domestic and international stalwart Rachel Dunn speaks to Sky Sports about the situation at Wasps, the sadness felt by all and the uncertainty surrounding the Netball Super League. Dunn played in her 250th Netball Super League game in March and has been part of the competition as an athlete since...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Dom Young vows more to come after two tries in England opener
If you are not regular watcher of the NRL and were wondering ahead of the Rugby League World Cup what all the fuss with Dom Young was about, wonder no more. The Newcastle Knights winger could hardly have asked for a better start to his international career. After showing a glimpse of what he could do with a try and two assists in England's warm-up victory over Fiji, Young announced himself on the sport's biggest stage in style in the tournament opener on Saturday.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup 2021: Talking points and team news for Sunday's three group games
We take a look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday's three group matches in the Rugby League World Cup... Nathan Graham is preparing Scotland for a step into the unknown when they face Italy in their first Group B match at Newcastle's Kingston Park (2.30pm).
SkySports
Rugby Football Union in daily discussions with administrators over possible Wasps buyers and looking at Premier 15s future
The Rugby Football Union are in daily discussions with the administrators of Wasps Holdings Limited about the possibility of a buyer for Wasps and are working to find the ‘best way’ for the women’s team to continue to play in the Allianz Premier 15s, a statement said.
SkySports
Arsenal Women: The Gunners' Champions League meeting with Lyon will be a "reality check", says Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal's upcoming Women's Champions League clash against eight-time champions Lyon will be a "reality check" for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season's Women's Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign. Beth Mead was...
SkySports
Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny return to Wales squad for autumn internationals; Dan Biggar ruled out
Tipuric (shoulder), Owens (back) and Halfpenny (knee) each make their returns as part of a 35-man squad picked by head coach Wayne Pivac to face New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia next month in the Autumn Nations Series. Skipper Dan Biggar is not included, however, due to a knee injury...
SkySports
England edged out France in battle the hard way at Rugby World Cup - but was exactly what they needed
England's win over France was a battle of attrition. I don't think I have seen a game as close as that in a long, long time for the Red Roses - but it's exactly what they needed at this stage of the World Cup. It might have been England's 11th...
SkySports
Alexia Putellas: Barcelona star wins women's Ballon d'Or 2022 ahead of Beth Mead and Sam Kerr
Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the women's Ballon d'Or for 2022. Putellas has made history as the first women's player to become a back-to-back winner of the prize. "Without my team-mates this would not have been possible," said Putellas after picking up the award. "I want to thank the...
SkySports
Pat Cummins succeeds Aaron Finch as Australia's one-day international captain
Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as Test captain.
SkySports
Super League: Magic Weekend venue, dates and fixtures confirmed for 2023
Magic Weekend will be returning to Newcastle in 2023, hosting an entire round of Betfred Super League fixtures on the first weekend in June. St James' Park will host the event for a record seventh time on June 3 and 4, with all six matches live on Sky Sports as well.
SkySports
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall was most watched women’s professional boxing event in history
Claressa Shields versus Savannah Marshall was the most-watched women’s professional boxing event in history. More than two million viewers tuned into the historic all-women boxing card making it the biggest audience for a live women's sport event ever on Sky. Shields beat Marshall to become the undisputed middleweight world...
SkySports
GAA club football round-up: Shane Walsh leads Kilmacud Crokes to victory | Paul Murphy kicks East Kerry into final
Galway star Shane Walsh kicked four points from play as Kilmacud Crokes retained the Dublin SFC title by the narrowest of margins against Na Fianna. Despite being briefly withdrawn due to a blood injury, Walsh returned to the field to help the Stillorgan side turn a 0-7 to 0-9 deficit into a 0-11 to 0-10 triumph.
SkySports
British Gymnastics to name coaches banned after Whyte Review and announces new action plan
British Gymnastics will name coaches who have been banned as part of a response to an investigation exposing the sport's abusive culture. A 40-point "Reform '25" action plan is intended by the governing body to create "safe, positive and fair experiences" for gymnasts. It follows more than 400 complaints to...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Yarmouth in search of double | All-Weather Championships return at Newcastle
The All-Weather Championships return at Newcastle on Tuesday, while Frankie Dettori heads to Yarmouth for two rides, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 1.25 Yarmouth - Sherbet Fountain & Bridestones clash in hot novice. There could be a classy filly or two lurking in the opening two contests of an...
SkySports
European Tour Darts: Damon Heta defeats Peter Wright for victory in Gibraltar
Damon Heta celebrated his first European Tour success with a dramatic 8-7 win over Peter Wright in Sunday's Gibraltar Darts Trophy final. A thrilling end to the year's PDC European Tour action saw Australia's Heta scoop the £25,000 top prize at the Victoria Stadium following an action-packed final. World...
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal
Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.
