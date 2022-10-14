ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

T20 World Cup: Scotland have 'unfinished business' and would 'love' showdown with England

Mark Watt insists Scotland have "unfinished business" at the T20 World Cup and would welcome a showdown against England in the next round. Scotland made the ideal start to the first round with a shock victory over two-time champions West Indies in Hobart on Monday, while a victory over Ireland on Wednesday would all but guarantee their progress into the Super 12s.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Dom Young vows more to come after two tries in England opener

If you are not regular watcher of the NRL and were wondering ahead of the Rugby League World Cup what all the fuss with Dom Young was about, wonder no more. The Newcastle Knights winger could hardly have asked for a better start to his international career. After showing a glimpse of what he could do with a try and two assists in England's warm-up victory over Fiji, Young announced himself on the sport's biggest stage in style in the tournament opener on Saturday.
SkySports

Pat Cummins succeeds Aaron Finch as Australia's one-day international captain

Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday. The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as Test captain.
SkySports

Super League: Magic Weekend venue, dates and fixtures confirmed for 2023

Magic Weekend will be returning to Newcastle in 2023, hosting an entire round of Betfred Super League fixtures on the first weekend in June. St James' Park will host the event for a record seventh time on June 3 and 4, with all six matches live on Sky Sports as well.
SkySports

European Tour Darts: Damon Heta defeats Peter Wright for victory in Gibraltar

Damon Heta celebrated his first European Tour success with a dramatic 8-7 win over Peter Wright in Sunday's Gibraltar Darts Trophy final. A thrilling end to the year's PDC European Tour action saw Australia's Heta scoop the £25,000 top prize at the Victoria Stadium following an action-packed final. World...
SkySports

Breeders' Cup: Highfield Princess to race on next season for John Quinn after Keeneland clash with Golden Pal

Highfield Princess will remain in training next season, regardless of the outcome against the world's highest-rated sprinter at the Breeders' Cup. Trainer John Quinn confirmed that after "the horse of a lifetime" lines up against Golden Pal on his home ground in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland next month, the three-time Group One winner will race on as a six-year-old.

