WANDA K. BENNETT, 75
Wanda K. Bennett, 75, Rochester Mills, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022 while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born September 11, 1947 in Greensboro, NC. Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her Bachelor...
VERNON REID BLYSTONE, 78
Vernon “Vern” Reid Blystone, 78, of Creekside, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 3, 1944, to Reid S. and Roselle T. (Kunkle) Blystone. Vern was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School. After graduation,...
KATRINA TRACEY (ROBINSON) PODOLSKI, 55
Katrina Tracey (Robinson) Podolski, 55, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Warren Barr and Karen Lee (Burke) Robinson, she was born March 26, 1967, in Hastings, New Zealand. Katrina was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville. She worked...
JAMES RUSSELL PALMER, 84
James Russell Palmer, 84 of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. The son of Ira Bain and Ruth C. (Russell) Palmer, he was born March 22, 1938, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Mr. Palmer taught music and was the band director at Conemaugh Valley School District, before returning to college to earn his master’s degree. James then became a professor of Sociology at Edinboro University, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an active member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club (“IBDC”). His hobbies consisted of antique cars, tennis, golf, traveling, and singing, where he sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian for many years.
VICTIM IN FATAL PITTSBURGH SHOOTING HAS HOMER CITY TIES
One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL CONTINUES IRMC PARK DISCUSSION
Discussion on upgrades to IRMC Park continued Tuesday night at the Indiana Borough Council work session. Phase I of the upgrades wrapped up recently and it featured multiple landscaping upgrades to the park’s entrance, along with a mural painted on one of the nearby buildings. Community activist Kay Smith led the effort and members of the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home assisted, while IRMC financially sponsored the project.
TORTORELLA, SEXTON TALK IUP FOOTBALL WITH JACK BENEDICT
On Hawk Talk last night on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP coach Paul Tortorella and quarterback Mak Sexton joined Jack Benedict to talk about last Saturday’s win over Edinboro and this Saturday’s upcoming game against Seton Hill. Tortorella says the team can’t get caught up in the...
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN VEHICLE FIRE LAST WEEK IN MARION CENTER
State police say no one was hurt in a vehicle crash in Grant Township last Wednesday. Police say that at 3:10 PM on October 12th, police were called out to Deckers Point Road near Pickering Run Road in Marion Center for the crash as a 2005 Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was identified only as a 17-year-old from the Marion Center area, and police said the driver was not hurt in the crash.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
MAK SEXTON EARNS PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – IUP graduate QB Mak Sexton was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sexton becomes the second IUP player to earn PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week honors, joining Duane Brown on October...
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING ZONING CHANGE
On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council approved advertising a change in zoning for a property along Old William Penn Highway. The full motion was to advertise a change from “low density residential” to “light industrial” for the parcel at 1 Old William Penn Highway, to modify the zoning ordinance to allow auto repair shops to be permitted in “light industrial” on a special exception basis, and to approve the special exception for the auto repair shop that will be run by Ben Rees. He said that they were on a very tight timeline to get things approved because they had a lot of work to get done before winter hits.
SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR
A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
IUP READY FOR CYBERSECURITY DAY TOMORROW
IUP is getting ready to commemorate Cybersecurity day tomorrow. The annual event, organized by the IUP institute for Cybersecurity and the Information Technology Support Center, will feature nationally-recognized security experts and speakers from local and regional law enforcement, government, academia and the security industry. The event will be held from 9:00 to 4:00 at the Hadley Union Building’s Ohio Room on IUP’s Campus. Speakers will include:
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
State police released more details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Grant Township. Troopers say a 17-year-old from Marion Center was driving along Deckers Point Road just west of Pickering Run Road around 3:10 p.m. when they struck a tree in the area. The driver was not injured in the crash, but troopers add that the car caught fire after striking the tree.
IASB TO HOLD BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING TONIGHT
While there was no regular meeting last week, the committee meetings for the Indiana School Board continue this week with the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee meeting this evening at 5:30. A lot of items are on the agenda, including updates for the Eisenhower remodeling and additions project and the...
INJURIES REPORTED IN TWO-CAR CRASH IN EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash in East Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Armagh and Clyde, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police, to Route 22 East near Gas Center Road for a crash involving two cars. Troopers say injuries were reported in the crash, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.
