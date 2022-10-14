On Tuesday night, Blairsville Borough Council approved advertising a change in zoning for a property along Old William Penn Highway. The full motion was to advertise a change from “low density residential” to “light industrial” for the parcel at 1 Old William Penn Highway, to modify the zoning ordinance to allow auto repair shops to be permitted in “light industrial” on a special exception basis, and to approve the special exception for the auto repair shop that will be run by Ben Rees. He said that they were on a very tight timeline to get things approved because they had a lot of work to get done before winter hits.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO