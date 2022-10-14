ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman County, KS

Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Office Booking Activity (10/17)

BOOKED: Matthew Cooley on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $105,000 C/S. BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on Barton County District court, after time served. RELEASED: Linus Rupp, Jr., on four Great Bend...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Hit-and-run: Kan. woman jailed after SUV strikes boy on bicycle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident that injured a 7-year-old boy. Just after 1p.m. Saturday, at 1:15 pm, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident involving a child in the 2000 block of North Minnesota, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived...
KAKE TV

Flu reported in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita seeking more landlords to participate in housing voucher program

The city of Wichita will hold an informational session about its housing choice voucher program Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergreen Recreation Center. The voucher program, also known as Section 8, provides rent assistance to eligible families who can select their own house or apartment to rent. The city of Wichita distributes about 3,000 vouchers to low-income individuals and families.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man hurt in overnight shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northeast Wichita. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of N. Erie, near 17th and Hillside. Police say a man in his mid 20s was shot, but investigators did not know yet what led up to it. They did say the two people involved know each other. The victim is expected to be okay.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider killed in Sedgwick County crash

A Great Bend woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in northwest Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a white Chevy pickup was going east on K-96 near Mount Hope, and two Harley-Davidson motorcycles were riding in the other lane. The pickup crossed into the lane with the motorcycles, causing one of the bikes to swerve to avoid a collision. The bike went out of control and rolled, hitting the other motorcycle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'You hit a child': Witness helps save boy's life after hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who helped save a child's life, who police say was hit by a driver while riding his bike, is begging the person responsible to come forward. Wichita Police told KAKE News the accident happened at the intersection of 20th and Minnesota just after 1:00...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
