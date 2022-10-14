Read full article on original website
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION.
Mexican audiences started a trend of throwing stuffed toys at performers
Music fans in Mexico are throwing things at artists, but they aren't getting hurt. In fact, the artists welcome it because the objects are small stuffed toys. Jeanette Hernandez is a freelance culture writer who follows all things in Latin pop culture. JEANETTE HERNANDEZ: It started out what seemed like...
The 5-minute daily playtime ritual that can get your kids to listen better
This is NPR's LIFE KIT. I'm your host, Marielle Segarra, and I have Beck Harlan, LIFE KIT's visuals editor, with us. BECK HARLAN, BYLINE: Hi, Marielle. HARLAN: I have something I really want you to listen to. SEGARRA: Ooh, let's hear it. HARLAN: That is so tall, Gus. AUGUST GRABOWSKY:...
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
Meet Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band in a new documentary
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Shery Bechara and Lilas Mayassi, co-founders of Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band, "Slave to Sirens," and the subjects of a new documentary, "Sirens." (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. What you're hearing is happening at the ruins of a Roman temple. It's an orchestra...
Meet the Twitch streamer creating performance art for hundreds of thousands of viewers
The streamer Jerma985 is creating huge, surreal productions for hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch. After his latest big show, a baseball game between clowns and magicians, we ask how-and why?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. You could say Jerma985 is something of a performance artist. He creates huge, elaborate, surreal...
The final word: Is the thumbs-up emoji dead?
Reports of the death of the thumbs-up emoji have been greatly exaggerated. Or maybe not. In any case, let's consider how emojis, like words, can be interpreted in many different ways. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. So you may have heard the thumbs-up emoji is dead, as in not cool - don't...
Baking 'Pan Solo' might take more than 100 hours, but the time spent is worth it
JOHN BOYEGA: (As Finn) Solo, we'll figure it out. We'll use the Force. HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) That's not how the Force works. PETER MAYHEW: (As Chewbacca, speaking Shyriiwook). PFEIFFER: I think the answer has to be Han Solo. CHANG: Close, but you'd butter think again. We're talking about...
A pair of vintage Levi's jeans has sold at auction for more than $87,000
Michael Harris found the jeans from the 1880s in an abandoned mine. His title is denim archaeologist. According to one of the buyers, the Levi's are still in good enough condition to be worn. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. You think your jeans cost too much? A...
