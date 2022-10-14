Read full article on original website
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
Graphing the Tide at Tennessee: too many points, too many penalties
Not seeing graphs below? Tap here to fix it. I don’t talk about penalties in this column often. In fact, most penalties get filtered out of these analyses, as we’re trying to talk about real performance on real plays, without the spotty noise you get from, say an iffy PI penalty that results in a 15-yard gain (what would normally be called “an explosive play”). It’s just hard to net out what these penalties mean about an offense’s performance, from an efficiency/explosiveness perspective.
Rucker: Hell yes, Tennessee is back
The proud fortress initially stood tall, repelling the first few invaders with ease. Undeterred, though, the invaders kept coming. Wave after wave after wave. That fortress was the south goalpost at Neyland Stadium, which crumpled to the ground, was carried off the premises and down Cumberland Avenue and is God Knows Where at this point. Perhaps the Tennessee River.
Initial Impressions from the Tennessee game
Well, it took a school record in a category that no team ever wants to set and a pandemic that allowed Hendon Hooker to become a fourth year starting QB in his sixth season of eligibility at almost 25 years of age, but Tennessee finally managed to field a team that could beat Alabama by the narrowest of margins. With Alabama’s defense playing as well as it had to date and Bryce Young’s shoulder the question of the week, very few predicted a shootout featuring over 1100 yards of offense and 100 points. Alas, that’s what we got, and it didn’t go Alabama’s way.
In midst of Heisman moment, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker sought a hug from mom
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Amid the onrushing jubilation and haze of cigar smoke, Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker emerges. He’s in a hurry, too. He’s weaving through traffic, looking for daylight, focused on the end zone. He’s searching for someone, and it doesn’t take long. He...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama: ‘Tennessee on top, not your cousin’
Signs at ESPN’s “College GameDay” locations is as much college football as bands and tailgating. On Saturday, the Tennessee faithful had their sights set on No. 3 Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide’s visit to Neyland Stadium for a meeting with No. 6 Tennessee. The game...
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
Jumbo Package: No time to lick wounds for 6th ranked Tide
Happy Monday, everyone. Alabama has no time to lick its wounds from the weekend as a game Mississippi State bunch heads to town as 18 point underdogs. The Bulldogs can pass the football, so this is going to be another challenge. Following the heartbreaker on Saturday, Alabama fell to 6th...
Tennessee plays 'Dixieland Delight' following win over Alabama
Tennessee football played Dixieland Delight following its win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday afternoon. It’s a fitting song for what was an incredible performance on the field. The Vols have been waiting to play that one for some time, we supposed. And what a scene it was. Tennessee fans...
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
UPDATE: Alabama Opens as a Big Favorite Over Mississippi State
Alabama has had a tough couple of weeks of SEC play and it does not end now. The 5-2 Mississippi State Bulldogs come to town with their air raid offense with hopes of taking the Crimson Tide down. DraftKings has released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Tide is seen as an 18 point favorite and it has already jumped to 21.5. The Over/Under is set at 62.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers Game Thread
Linebacker Jaylen Moody, who missed last weekend’s 24-20 home win over Texas A&M because of a bruised kidney, is expected to play. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) Knoxville, TN ~ 2:30pm CT/2:30pm ET, CBS. Knoxville forecast calls for a high of 80° with sunny skies and...
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7
Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
TENNESSEE WAS NEVER GOING TO LOSE AFTER VOLS LINEMAN TURNED MID-GAME VOMIT INTO SAVAGE INTIMIDATION TACTIC
After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender, and celebrated in spectacular fashion. Indeed, The Volunteers pull off the upset victory in a nail bitter. The final score was 52-49 for Tennessee. However, one of...
Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
