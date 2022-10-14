Barbie Honors Tina Turner With New Doll

Photo: Getty Images

Barbie has unveiled a new doll made in the likeness of "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" Tina Turner on the anniversary of one of her iconic songs, per Variety .

On Thursday (October 13), Barbie commemorated the 40-year anniversary of the Grammy-award winner's hit single "What’s Love Got to Do With It" by releasing a Turner doll in its Signature Music Series.

The new doll aims to capture Turner's dynamic stage presence and vivacious personality. Her barbie dons a sleek LBD and a denim jacket. A statement necklace and bold earrings accessorize the music star's outfit.

“We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles,” designer Bill Greening said in a statement. “Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!”

Turner’s hit "What’s Love Got to Do With It" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to be the title of her 1993 biographical film starring Angela Bassett .

“Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll,” Mattel wrote on Instagram . “Collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.”

The doll is available for purchase at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Mattel's online store.

Mini Tina joins other dolls in the Music Series, including David Bowie and Gloria Estefan .

