Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Twitter Praises Bill Belichick After Chargers Bench J.C. Jackson
Bill Belichick caught a lot of flak from Patriots fans when New England didn’t make much of an effort to retain J.C. Jackson. The ire toward the longtime head coach grew when a rookie cornerback was set to play a major role for the Pats in 2022. But as...
Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England
Even if Bailey Zappe plays well Sunday against the Browns, Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England. "This is Mac Jones' team," Zolak said.
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers to Stash (Week 7)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is a benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Pickups (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ryan Neal (S – SEA): 0% rostered on Yahoo. Ryan Neal is catching fire. He recorded six solos, one assist, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and is quickly becoming one of the better DB2 options. He could be in the DB1 discussion with another strong week or two, so fantasy managers need to act now to avoid disappointment. Neal has replaced Josh Jones in the Jamal Adams role in this defense and should be put in position to be one of the top options at the position going forward. Neal is a strong DB2 option for a neutral Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Make the add wherever available.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) to receive MRI on Tuesday
The early indication is that the injury could be "fairly significant." Wilson seemed fine during Monday's game and even ran the ball a bit more than usual. Any extended absence would be a major blow to fantasy expectations for the Broncos' skill position players. Denver leadership went all in on Wilson this offseason and it has been nothing short of a gargantuan failure to this point. Brett Rypien is the current backup for this team.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Early Wavier Wire Targets (2022)
As everyone expected: Bailey Zappe torched the Browns’ defense, the Jets beat the Packers by three scores, The Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers beat the Buccaneers, the Falcons crushed the 49ers, and Kyle Pitts scored on American soil. Ah, fantasy football. Here are some names that stood out as viable waiver...
Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
Russell Wilson starts off hot, quickly fades Monday
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 6 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis: The Rise of Rhamondre Stevenson
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in Week 7 against the Steelers, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. (Joe Schad on Twitter) After a scary concussion that left him out for a couple of weeks, Tagovailoa will make his return to the field on Sunday night against Pittsburgh. The quarterback was a solid fantasy option before his injury, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to produce right away. On top of this, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will see a significant increase in fantasy value with their QB1 back under center.
Aaron Rodgers throws for 246 yards in Week 6 loss
Aaron Rodgers completed 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards against the Jets. He threw one touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Allen Lazard in the 27-10 loss to the Jets. Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers didn't look 100 percent due to a thumb injury coming up short on...
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
