$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Lost Us Forever When He Said These 3 Words
Not cute, Jason. By the time Mr. .500 left Dallas, TX, most people were happy to see him go. Not that anyone especially disliked him or his maniacal clapping, but like his overall success as a head coach, he was just blah. And while Jason Garret's career in Dallas ended...
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Randy Moss Getting Crushed For What He Said About Cooper Rush
At this point, anyone who suggested that the Dallas Cowboys might have a quarterback controversy on their hands needs to be publicly shamed. Unfortunately, Randy Moss, you're on that list. Moss suggested on Sunday morning that the Cowboys should consider sticking with Rush if they beat the Eagles on Sunday...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year
OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
What did former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett say about Dallas’ chances against Philadelphia?
Now a broadcaster for NBC, Jason Garrett had words Cowboys fans did not want to hear.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Jason Kelce calls out Dallas Cowboys fans with some aggressive comments
Jason Kelce is leaning all the way into Philly Pride and called out Dallas Cowboys fans for being corporate fans ahead of Sunday Night’s showdown. Any divisional rivalry game is going to prompt some trash-talking. NFL rivalries as storied as the Cowboys-Eagles. The Eagles’ four-time Pro Bowl center, Jason...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
