Cleveland, OH

NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season

Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he'd need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training.
NEWARK, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS

Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CLEVELAND, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts league’s handling of ALDS weather delay

Many baseball fans were upset that MLB officials waited so long before postponing ALDS Game 5 Tuesday night. But fans waiting at Yankee Stadium were especially angry that no one provided any updates on the situation as the rain delay dragged on. MLB finally announced the New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins face important third base decision in offseason

The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes surgery

Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The surgery was done to address the cartilage damage Alvarez suffered in late August. The procedure was an option at the time Alvarez suffered the injury, though he opted to play through it in the short term. Alvarez is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, when he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot to break camp with the big-league club.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres mock Josh Naylor after 'disrespectful' celebration: 'Who's your daddy?'

As the saying goes, what goes around comes around. Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor celebrated a solo home run against the New York Yankees with a rock-the-baby gesture and referred to pitcher Gerrit Cole as his "son" during Sunday's Game 4 of the American League Division Series -- a game his team ultimately lost. Two days later, the tables were turned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

