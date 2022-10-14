Read full article on original website
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU's 34-28 loss to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight...
Recruits react to Clemson's big win over Florida State
After Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Clemson commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the (...)
my40.tv
Spartanburg native part of Richard Childress Racing resurgence in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — In NASCAR, the drivers are the stars. They're the ones plastered on billboards, cutting up in commercials, and leering in cardboard form at tracks, gas stations, and grocery stores across the southeast. But racing is and has always been a team sport. An important cog...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
Five Dead in Shooting at a South Carolina Home, Suspect in Custody
James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night. Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement. The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related....
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
WJCL
Officials: 2 South Carolina troopers injured in traffic stop hit-and-run crash
Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The sheriff's office said the troopers were hit by a car during a traffic stop. According to...
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
