James Douglas Drayton, a suspect in the killings, was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday Five people are dead after a shooting occurred at a South Carolina home on Sunday night. Four people were found dead in the home in Inman, and one person was transferred to a hospital where they later died from their injuries during surgery, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed in a statement. The victims were all in different locations in the house, Clevenger said, and he also confirmed that they were not related....

INMAN, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO