Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend. Eberflus said he met with Fields on ...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed. Chaos. Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s offense no longer a threat to rest of NFL
This was anything but a “Get Right” game for Kliff Kingsbury and his fraudulent offense. This was a “Get Gone” game. And following a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on a beautiful Sunday in Seattle, only one relevant question remains to those still interested:. Will owner...
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB
As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness. Here was a 23-year-old quarterback in his 16th career NFL start getting pulverized behind an offensive line that couldn't stop an infant from highjacking a candy bar from your local Jewel. Here's a quarterback with all the natural talent to be great having to pick himself off the turf time and time again because the organization he plays for decided it didn't need to upgrade the protection in front of him this season.
NFL
Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After he had the Giants' first interception of the season at a most critical moment, Julian Love remembered a feeling he had from early in the offseason. He had spent a week around his new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, and he went home and told his wife that he loved the environment in the Giants' building, from the trainers to the players to the chefs in the cafeteria.
Comments / 0