Alliance, OH

27 First News

Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, 93, of Warren, Ohio checked out on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 11, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert I. Gibson and the late Bernita Foltz Gibson. His family...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle, was...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
BERLIN CENTER, OH
27 First News

Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after 21 years...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Roger H. Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger H. Baker, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born April 3, 1934, in Moultrie, Ohio, son of Mark and Edith (Blackburn) Baker. Roger was the seventh child in his family, the youngest. His family moved to his current homestead in 1946.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Salvatore Capogreco, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore Capogreco, 88, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 while at home surrounded by the love of his family. Salvatore was born November 27, 1933 in Portigliola, Italy, a son to the late Bruno and Teresa (Simone) Capogreco. He immigrated...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Antonio M. Molina, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinio M. Molina, 57, passed away early Friday morning, October 7, 2022. Antoinio was born September 7, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Gumercindo and Donna Molina. He worked in the warehouse at Winkle Electric. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He cherished the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga. Steve was a 1951 graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mary Ellen Hahlen, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Hahlen, 87 of Sebring and formerly of Alliance, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born in Beloit, Ohio on August 31, 1935 the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Verna (Seibert) Lockhart. Mary...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

