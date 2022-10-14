YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after 21 years...

