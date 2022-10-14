ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

16-year-old charged in Cumberland school hoax threat

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vriZm_0iZIAnOv00

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A northern Massachusetts high school student is accused of making fake threats toward Cumberland High School .

The building was placed on “restricted movement” status Thursday, after a student notified administrators they received social media messages containing threats directed at the school.

The student said they did not know the individual sending the messages, but had connected with them years ago on social media.

Police later said the threats were deemed to be not credible .

Cumberland police said Friday they arrested the male suspect, who they will not identify because he is a juvenile.

“This young man will be held accountable for his actions and hopefully never engage in this type of behavior again,” police added.

Police said the suspect has no ties to Cumberland, the high school, or the student who received the messages.

The individual is charged with bomb threats and similar false reports and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Woonsocket man found not guilty in father’s 2021 killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man was found not guilty on Tuesday for killing his father last year. Alex Cote, 24, was accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Adam Castonguay. Cote was charged with murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying pistol or revolver without...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people are in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
LINCOLN, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester

At about 8:15 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Gary Whynter, 30, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following their response to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 157 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed and stopped a male matching the given description at which time they performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a defaced serial number from the suspect’s waistband area. As the suspect was being secured, officers also recovered a loaded magazine from inside his left front pants pocket.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston

At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

16-year-old Raynham girl dies in single-car crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl has died after a single-car Wareham crash, according to State Police. They said that, shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the State Police-Bourne Barracks responded to a single-car crash on Route 495 in Wareham. A preliminary investigation suggests that a 2008 Toyota Sienna was driving south when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The teen girl from Raynham, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be deceased at the scene. Police are not releasing her name.
WAREHAM, MA
WPRI

Cold Case: Who killed Wendy Madden?

It’s been more than three decades since a Pawtucket woman left her home fort he last time. Wendy Madden’s body would later be discovered behind a local bar, and her killer would never be found. 12 News reporter Kim Kalunian spoke with the 23-year-old’s siblings, who believe someone...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Deerfield Park

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Smithfield are investigating vandalism done to Deerfield Park. According to a post on their Facebook page, police responded this morning to the park for a report of spray paint damage to the concession stand, grass, and two picnic tables. They said vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur. […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

BLM RI to discuss alleged excessive force by Woonsocket police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC will discuss on Monday reports of excessive force by Woonsocket police. Harrison Tuttle, the executive director of BLM RI PAC, said a group of families claim that on Oct. 10, a man physically assaulted multiple minors at AutumnFest, and that police escorted the man out but never arrested or charged him.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy