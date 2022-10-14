ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Halloween costume ideas in New York, Pennsylvania, according to Google

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

( WETM ) – Still looking for a Halloween costume idea?

With the spooky night just two weeks away, people across the country are trying to find the perfect costumes for themselves and their kids. Google has put together a map of the top trending costume searches nationwide and for individual cities.

Within the past week, Google Trends reported that the top five trending costume ideas across the U.S. were Daredevil, Princess Diaries, Monster High, The Purge, and Starfire. Meanwhile, groups are reportedly searching for Dominoes, Pac-Man, Super Mario, Crayons, and Ninja Turtle costumes.

Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers

However, not every city is searching for the same thing. Google’s annual Frightgeist roundup of costume searches shows that in the Elmira, N.Y. area, “Doll” is the top costume idea. Nearby in Binghamton and Syracuse, the top idea was “Cheerleader”, “Stranger Things” in Rochester, and “Rabbit” in Buffalo.

Where to pick your Halloween pumpkins in the Twin Tiers

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, the Scranton-Wilkes Barre area is searching for “Princess” the most, while Erie, Pa. is looking for “Pirate”.

Beyond just the last week or just New York and Pa., Google is reporting that Witch, Spider-man, and Dinosaur are the top three searches overall around the country.

Google’s full Frightgeist list of costume ideas can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

New proposal to boost chip manufacturing in New York State

Pennsylvania reports over $448M in gaming revenue

