North Country COVID cases prompt push for boosters
Officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases in a three-country region Sunday.
Take in Stunning NY Fall Foliage While Riding America’s Longest Mtn Coaster
Wanna take a thrilling mountain coaster ride while enjoying spectacular fall views? The cool thing is you control how fast you go on the longest mountain coaster in North America. The Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid. When you ride the Cliffside Coaster you are actually riding a piece of Olympic...
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. ‘Flash’ actor Ezra...
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC Awards $1.35M In Land Trust Easement Grants
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced nearly $1.35 million in awards to four land trusts to help protect and preserve local forests. The awards were announced during a press conference at the Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George, Warren County, with the Land Trust Alliance and other partners working together to protect forests and combat climate change.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
mychamplainvalley.com
Warren County sees three COVID deaths in last week
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services put out a COVID-19 update. Although vaccines are prevalent and many feel safer than ever to resume pre-pandemic life, the numbers show that it hasn’t gone away. This week, three county residents died of illness stemming from coronavirus infection.
mynbc5.com
Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
NYS Music
Waterhole Music Lounge Announces Fall 2022 Live Entertainment Schedule
The Waterhole Music Lounge in Saranac Lake has announced its Fall 2022 live entertainment schedule, featuring an irresistible lineup of music. The Waterhole Music Lounge is located on Main Street in Saranac Lake and serves as a spot for locals and tourists to gather together and enjoy all types of music.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington shut down Hinesburg Road for several hours as they investigated a fatal car and bike accident. Police said, just after 12 noon Saturday, a 65-year old bicyclist, Gerard Malavenda of Williston was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Malvenda was rushed to UVM Medical Center but was later pronounced dead. Emergency crews were on the scene of the crash on Hinesburg Road, and the roadway was closed in both directions, between Butler Drive and Van Sicklen Road for about three hours as Police documented the scene of the accident.
Bicyclist, 65, dies in Hinesburg Road crash
Hinesburg Road was closed to traffic while police investigated.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Person dies after being hit by car on Shelburne Road
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking on Shelburne Road last week has died. Shelburne Police were called to the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Ave. last Wednesday after receiving a report that a person had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling north on Shelburne Road. The person was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
newportdispatch.com
Crash shuts Route 22A for around 5 hours in Benson
BENSON — The Orwell Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a tractor-trailer accident on Rt 22A just north of the Benson town line yesterday morning. According to unofficial reports from the scene, a southbound grain truck went into the ditch to avoid a tractor-trailer in his lane. No...
WCAX
Police ID pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shelburne
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on Shelburne Road last week. Investigators say Nathan Miner, 60, of Shelburne, was hit by a car on Oct. 12 just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Shelburne Road and Harrington Avenue.
