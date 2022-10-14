ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3

Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football picks up legacy commitment in 2023 class

Can lightning strike twice in the same family for Michigan football?. Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines picked up a late commitment from an unheralded recruit named Ronnie Bell, a little-known prospect from Missouri who was committed to play basketball at Missouri State. Bell had no FBS-level offers to his name, thus fans weren’t particularly keen on what he brought to the table.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West

The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
MADISON, WI

