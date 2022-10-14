Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
VIDEO: James Franklin Explodes During U-M Tunnel Altercation
Emotions were running high when Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
FOX Sports
Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3
Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
247Sports
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
247Sports
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan Leaps Clemson Again in AP Poll
Clemson's return to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll lasted just one week.
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
Michigan football picks up legacy commitment in 2023 class
Can lightning strike twice in the same family for Michigan football?. Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines picked up a late commitment from an unheralded recruit named Ronnie Bell, a little-known prospect from Missouri who was committed to play basketball at Missouri State. Bell had no FBS-level offers to his name, thus fans weren’t particularly keen on what he brought to the table.
Roundup: National media weighs in on Michigan football dominance over Penn State
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said you could call the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over Penn State a statement game. It turns out, national writers are looking at it exactly that way. The maize and blue have flown under the radar through much of 2022, thanks in large part...
saturdaytradition.com
Game time announced for Michigan State-Michigan rivalry showdown in the Big House
The game time has been officially set for the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry in the Big House. Following both teams’ bye weeks, Michigan and Michigan State will meet up once again on Oct. 29 in one of the second true night games for this rivalry. The game will kick off...
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
Michigan football releases renderings of new scoreboards
Get ready, Michigan football fans, in less than a year, The Big House is going to have something of a different look. It had already been announced that Michigan Stadium would be installing new scoreboards, enhancing those that were put in place in 2010. Now we have a better idea of what they’ll look like.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West
The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
